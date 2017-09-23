Power Rangers Ninja Steel Halloween Special Spoilers Revealed

The Power Rangers have always embraced the costumed festivities of Halloween, and now fans can get full spoilers for Ninja Steel’s holiday antics.

Spoilers coming for the Power Rangers Ninja Steel episode “Grave Robber” obviously, so if you don’t want to know you can still turn back.

Good? Okay, so the Rangers are enjoying some quality Levi guitar time when an old woman appears at the school to donate supplies for the Halloween celebration (via Power Rangers NOW). One of the things in that box is a board game called Grave Robber, and the five of the Rangers (sans Levi) decide to give it a go.

The Rangers are decked out in full costume, with Brody dressed up as a British soldier, Preston as a sorcerer, Calvin as Frankenstein, Hayley as a witch, and Sarah as a fairy. The fun and games stop though when they start playing Grave Robber, as they discover the game is a trap from Cosmo Royale.

The Rangers are forced to enter the board game’s center crystal with every move they take, where they face a monster from their past to defeat in order to survive. As they play the team has to take on monsters like Trapsaw, Hacktrack, Slogre, Spinferno, and Skullgator, all leading up to a fight against Levi’s Robo Rider Zord.

Meanwhile, Mick finds Levi and asks why he isn’t hanging out with the other Rangers. Levi isn’t sure where they are, so the two head off to find their friends and end up finding the board game.

After they discover the Rangers inside the game, Levi heads in as well, managing to take control of his Zord. Cosmo Royale doesn’t react well to the news, but he gets even more peeved when Levi finds Cosmo’s magic hourglass, breaking the spell that kept the Rangers in the game.

After their unplanned adventure, the Rangers commence to enjoying some much-needed downtime.

The episode will debut in October stateside, but the episode already debuted internationally as part of Neox Kids.

Also worthy of note is how the show used original fight footage and spliced in unused footage for the monster fights.

Fans can catch new episodes of Power Rangers: Ninja Steel on Nickelodeon 9 am on Saturdays.

