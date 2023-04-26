Power Rangers Stars David Yost and Walter Jones Would Return for More (Exclusive)

Two major stars from the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series made their return for the 30th Anniversary special with Netflix, and David Yost and Walter Emanuel Jones exclusively told ComicBook.com that they would be interesting in returning for more following Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always! The Power Rangers franchise celebrated the 30th Anniversary of the long running TV series with a special reunion bringing back some of the familiar faces seen in the three season run of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. It was a notable return for Yost and Jones especially as the two of them haven’t been involved with the series for a long time.

While some of the other Mighty Morphin Power Rangers cast members had previously returning to the Power Rangers TV series in previous anniversary celebration specials and other crossovers, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always was the first time both David Yost and Walter E. Jones had returned to the series since their respective runs. It turns out that they had such a great time that they would be interested in coming back for more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

MMPR: More Billy and Zack in the Future?

While it has yet to be announced whether or not Power Rangers has plans to bring the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers cast back for more adventures, ComicBook.com asked the two whether or not they would be interested in returning should they get the call again. “I would definitely consider it, absolutely,” stated Jones while Yost replied, “I’m always open to the possibility, for sure.” As Jones explained when addressing the more mature tone the special takes, there are lots of other potential avenues to explore for their characters.

“I really feel like that this has potential to be like Cobra Kai in the sense that there are lots of stories to be told, and we can go anywhere in the universe,” Jones stated. “We have multiverses…There’s been so many casts in so many different places and so many different situations with different powers and Zordons, and so forth and dimensions and galaxies. I think there’s just so much more we can do with it, and the fact that we’ve added jeopardy to the pot, can definitely may be something that the adult realm of fans will be very excited about.”

Would you want to see David Yost and Walter Jones return for more Power Rangers some day? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things Power Rangers, animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!