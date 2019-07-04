Power Rangers: Power Morphicon 2020 Location and Dates Revealed

Power Morphicon is the biggest Power Rangers convention around, and while there won’t be one in 2019, the bi-annual convention is getting the hype started early, as we now know location and date details around the 2020 convention. Power Morphicon has announced that the convention will be returning to the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, California, a place it called home from the 2nd show in 2010 up until last year’s event in Anaheim. As for dates, fans will all gather at the Convention Center on Labor Day Weekend, which runs from September 4th through the 6th in 2020, so get to marking those calendars and starting up the savings fund.

Fans can purchase tickets for Power Morphicon 2020 starting in August of 2019, and prices and show hours will be posted later this year. There’s no guest list at the moment either, but more than likely the convention will roll those out in waves like they did for 2018’s show, and that list included Power Rangers stars from across the franchise’s history, both legendary and new.

Power Morphicon is typically the first place where fans meet the cast for the next season’s show, making for a one of a kind event and moment in Power Rangers history. Whether it’s the Dino Charge cast passing the torch to the Ninja Steel cast or the Ninja Steel cast passing that baton to the Beast Morphers cast, you can really only see that in action at Power Morphicon, and more than likely Power Morphicon 2020 will introduce the cast of the next season to grave your television screen.

We aren’t quite sure what that will be at this time, and there’s still plenty to see from Beast Morphers, but it gives fans something cool to look forward to. Fans can also find autograph signings, photo opportunities, panels, and art, toy, and collectibles vendors on the convention floor, and you can check out the official description for Power Morphicon below.

“The Power Morphicon Convention is celebrating its SEVENTH show. The show is run and promoted by Scott Zillner who annually puts on nearly a dozen shows in the Los Angeles and Sacramento areas including Power Morphicon Express, Pasadena Comic-Con, Sac Toy Con, Robo Toy Fest, Japan World Heroes, and the recently announced Toon-Con. Power Morphicon Convention has been held every other year since 2007, and Scott Zillner has been in control of the show since its second run in 2010. Since then, Power Morphicon Convention has been held consistently on even-numbered years, with attendance growing by the thousands annually by fans who travel from all over the world to make sure they don’t miss the fun!”

Are you excited about Power Morphicon 2020?