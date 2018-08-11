Power Rangers: Power Morphicon Panel Descriptions Released

Power Morphicon is coming up soon, and the big Power Rangers convention has released more details on each of the panels they’ll be having throughout the anticipated weekend.

Whether you’re looking to find out more about what Hasbro has in store for the franchise or just looking to meet the cast of your favorite Ranger season, there’s a bit of something for everyone. You can check out the full descriptions and schedule for each panel on the following slides.

Before we kick that off though here’s the official description for Power Morphicon in case you’re not familiar.

“The Power Morphicon Convention is celebrating its SIXTH show, the expo’s first at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. The show is run by veteran convention artist and vendor Scott Zillner who annually puts on nearly a dozen shows in the Los Angeles and Sacramento areas including Japan World Heroes, a convention celebrating Japanese and Sentai related popular culture. Power Morphicon Convention has been held every other year since 2007, and Scott Zillner has been in control of the show since its second run in 2010. Since then, Power Morphicon Convention has been held consistently on even-numbered years.

Power Morphicon Convention hosts the largest number of actors and crew from the Power Rangers franchise, including artists and actors from the original Japanese Super Sentai series, upon which the Power Rangers television show is based. In addition to meeting their favorite actors from Power Rangers, fans and convention attendees will be able to purchase some convention exclusive merchandise. These special convention-only items are available for pre-order with your paid convention membership (attending or non-attending), or at the expo during the show. Items include the exclusive Lord Drakkon figurine (throne sold separately) and the black and gold Megazord Funko Pop! figurine. A convention-exclusive Power Morphicon Convention T-shirt is available for purchase, as well as metal Morphin’ Coins and specialized merchandise for Membership Tier.”

Hit the next slide to check out a day by day breakdown of the panels at the big show!

Friday: Panel Room A

4:00 pm to 5:00 pm – Power Rangers Ninja Storm. Dino Thunder. Together in one power-packed panel. Guests: John Tellegen, Jeff Parazzo, Kevin Duhaney, Adam Tuominen, Jorge Vargas, Katrina Browne, Katrina Devine.

5:00 pm to 6:00 pm – SUPER Morphin’ Time! – Super Samurai! Super Megaforce! One Super Panel! Guests: Najee De-Tiege, Andrew Gray, Azim Rizk, John Mark Loudermilk, Cameron Jebo, Ciara Hanna, Christina Masterson

6:00 pm to 7:00 pm – B-Squad Reunion: SPD – The cast and crew of Power Rangers SPD assembles! Guests: Greg Aronowitz, Chris Violette, Matt Austin, Aly Purrott, Monica May, Brandon Jay McLaren

7:00 pm to 8:00 pm – Shining Sixth Rangers – Those special rangers arrive to talk about just how awesome it is to be Sixth. (Or seventh, or even fifth!) Guests: Phillip Andrew, Rhett Fisher, Justin Nimmo, Jeff Parazzo, Dwayne Cameron, Mike Ginn, Li-Ming Hu, Cameron Jebo, Davi Santos

8:00 pm to 9:00 pm – No Pink Spandex – The popular webseries has a live episode with former Bandai Senior Director of Marketing Gregory Mitchell. Guests: Lisa J, Tristan Day, Gregory Mitchell

9:00 pm to 10:00 pm – Rocco from Mega64 – Rocco Botte created the popular gaming webseries and podcast Mega64. You may not know that he’s also a huge Power Rangers fan too. Guest: Rocco Botte

Friday: Panel Room B

4:00 pm to 5:00 pm – Suits and Stunts – The stunt workers and suit actors of Power Rangers talk about the secrets behind the scenes. Guests: Danny Wayne, Denny Logan, Elisabeth Fies, Jason Ybarra, Michi Yamato, Neo Edmund, Romy J. Sharf

5:00 pm to 6:00 pm – Lightspeed Rescue – From Aquabase to Anaheim, the cast of Lightspeed Rescue is here for one amazing panel! Guests: Sean Cw Johnson, Keith Robinson, Sasha Craig, Rhett Fisher, Ron Rogge, Neil Kaplan

6:00 pm to 7:00 pm – The Art of Voice Acting – Some of the amazing voice actors who have worked on Power Rangers are here! Guests: Barbara Goodson, Derek Stephen Prince, Eddie Frierson, Kerrigan Mahan, Lex Lang, Neil Kaplan, Tom Wyner, Scott Page-Pagter.

7:00 pm to 8:00 pm – Making Props Masterclass – A discussion on how props are made, found, altered, or acquired by MMPR Propsmaster Mark Richardson, and SPD Producer Greg Aronowitz. Guests: Mark Richardson and Greg Aronowitz

8:00 pm to 9:00 pm – Trivia Contest – Test your knowledge of Power Rangers trivia! Can you beat Database Ranger’s questions?

9:00 pm to 10:00 pm – Youtubers To The Rescue! – Black Nerd Comedy. Atop the Fourth Wall. Your screen is filled with amazing talent, and now here they are in the flesh! Guests: Linkara. Andre Meadows. And More!

Saturday: Panel Room A

11:00 am to 12:00 pm – Hasbro Toys, Collectibles and Games Power Hour – A sneak peek at future Hasbro releases and select partner updates

12:00 pm to 1:00 pm – Hasbro Special Presentation: Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel – A celebration of all things Super Ninja Steel with the cast (and maybe some unexpected guests/surprises). Guests: The cast of Super Ninja Steel and ???

1:15 pm to 2:15 pm – MMPR 25th Anniversary Panel – The Cast and Crew of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers holds a special 25th-anniversary panel. Guests: Walter Jones, Steve Cardenas, Johnny Yong Bosch, Karan Ashley, Catherine Sutherland, David Fielding, Paul Schrier, Jason Narvy, Jackie Marchand, Scott Page-Pagter

2:15 pm to 3:15 pm – Power Rangers HyperForce – On their webseries/role-playing game, they teamed up with Legendary Rangers, traveled through time, and saved the world! Now, they’re here at Power Morphicon! Guests: Paul Schrier, Andre Meadows, Megan Camarena

3:30 pm to 4:00 pm – Spotlight: Jason David Frank – Special Guest Jason David Frank has a special lightning round panel! Guest: Jason David Frank.

4:00 pm to 5:00 pm – MMPR: Behind The Scenes – Guests: Danny Wayne, Elisabeth Fies, Jason Ybarra, Neo Edmund, Romy J. Sharf, Ron Wasserman, Royce Herron, Ronnie Sperling

5:00 pm to 6:00 pm – Forever Reds – Red Rangers. Leaders. United. Guests: Steve Cardenas, Sean CW Johnson, Jason Faunt, Dan Southworth, Selwyn Ward, Christopher Khayman Lee, Adam Tuominen, Brandon Jay McLaren, Andrew Grey, Brennan Mejia, and KELSON HENDERSON!?

6:00 pm to 7:00 pm – Shattered Grid Live Reading –

When every era and every world was at risk, the largest team of Power Rangers ever was assembled to confront the terrifying forces of Lord Drakkon.

Now, one of the largest teams of Power Rangers actors will assemble for SHATTERED GRID: LIVE— a live table read of the most thrilling scenes from the Boom! Studios mega event! Featuring JASON DAVID FRANK, ERIN CAHILL, WALTER JONES, BARBARA GOODSON, DAVID J. FIELDING, JASON NARVY, PAUL SCHRIER, KELSON HENDERSON, PETER SUDARSO, and MEGHAN CAMARENA, this once-in-a-lifetime panel will be moderated by Shattered Grid writer KYLE HIGGINS and will incorporate artwork from the comic as well as BRAND NEW MUSIC from legendary MMPR composer RON WASSERMAN!

Come be a part of Power Rangers history, as Rangers from across generations unite to save existence! Guests: Kyle Higgins and Friends

7:00 pm to 8:00 pm – Adi Shankar: Power/Rangers (18+) – Power/Rangers fan film will talk about the impressive Power Rangers Guests: Adi Shankar, Johnny Yong Bosch, Steve Cardenas

8:00 pm to 9:00 pm – 25 Years of Color Coded Teenagers – History of PR – Guests: Iris Hampton, Jackie Marchand, Scott Page-Pagter, Kelson Henderson

9:00 pm to 10:00 pm – MMPR Toys Panel – The popular webseries about Power Rangers toys has a special panel here at Power Morphicon! Guests: Bruno and Mia!

Saturday: Panel Room B

10:00 am to 11:00 am – They Never Gave Up: Wild Force – The cast of Power Rangers Wild Force! Guests: Alyson Kiperman Sullivan, Jack Guzman, Phillip Jeanmarie, Jessica Rey, Phillip Andrew, Ann Marie Crouch.

11:00 am to 12:00 pm – Faces of Evil: The Villains – Being evil is harder than it looks! These actors are here to talk about playing villains! Guests: Adelaide Kane, Hilary Shepard, Kate Sheldon, Katrina Browne, Katrina Devine, Patrick David, Sabrina Lu, Vernon Wells, Carla Perez Camarillo, Carol Hoyt

12:00 pm to 1:00 pm – Shades of Pink – Pink Rangers (and a few White and Purple ones too) unite to discuss the Power of Pink. Guests: Catherine Sutherland, Rajia Baroudi, Melody Perkins, Valerie Vernon, Erin Cahill, Jessica Rey, Aly Purrott, Angie Diaz, Christina Masterson, Camille Hyde, Claire Blackwelder.

1:00 pm to 2:00 pm – Escape to Corinth: RPM – Featuring the cast and crew of Power Rangers RPM, the post-apocalyptic Power Rangers season. Guests: John Tellegen, Adelaide Kane, Ari Boyland, Mike Ginn, Li-Ming Hu.

2:00 pm to 3:00 pm – Timeless Wonders – The Cast and Crew of Power Rangers Time Force comes together! Guests: Jason Faunt, Erin Cahill, Michael Copon, Kevin Kleinberg, Deborah Estelle Philips, Dan Southworth, Eddie Frierson, Kate Sheldon, Vernon Wells

3:00 pm to 4:00 pm – Shift Into Turbo – The Cast of Power Rangers Turbo! – Panel Room B Guests: Selwyn Ward, Tracy Lynn Cruz, Roger Velasco, Blake Foster, Carol Hoyt, Hilary Shephard, Denny Logan, Derek Stephen Prince

4:00 pm to 5:00 pm – Operation Mystic Pizza – Mystic Force. Operation Overdrive. Jungle Fury. Guests: Anna Hutchinson, Dwayne Cameron, Caitlin Murphy, Richard Brancatisano, Angie Diaz, John Tellegen.

5:00 pm to 6:00 pm – The Secrets Of Casting Power Rangers With Iris – Casting Director Iris Hampton has worked on Power Rangers since the original Mighty Morphin’ and now she’s bringing secrets Guests: Iris Hampton

6:30 pm to 8:00 pm – Cosplay Contest

8:00 pm to 9:00 pm – Funny or Die Presents: Mystic Cosmic Patrol – The cast of the webseries featuring the worst possible team of color-themed heroes fighting intergalactic threats and combining into a giant warrior is here! (18+ panel.)

9:00 pm to 10:00 pm – LGBT Pride In Power Rangers – Moderators Peter Svensson (New World Magischola) and Christopher Hayden (Celestial Fury) hold a discussion on LGBT representation in Power Rangers.

Saturday: Special Room

9:00 pm to 10:00 pm – Power Rangers Prom by the Hashtag Show. – The Angel Grove Prom. Dancing, snacks, music, and fun.

Sunday: Panel Room A

10:00 am to 11:00 am – True Blue – Guests: RJ Cyler, Ari Boyland, Najee De-Tiege, John Mark Loudermilk, Chris Violette, Kevin Duhaney, Jorge Vargas, Philip Jeanmarie, Michael Copon, Blake Foster.

11:00 am to 12:00 pm – Yell For Yellow – The assembled Yellow Rangers gather! Guests: Monica May, Caitlin Murphy, Anna Hutchinson, Ciara Hanna, Alyson Kiperman Sullivan, Deborah Estelle Phillips, Sasha Craig, Cerina Vincent, Tracy Lynn Cruz, Nakia Burrise, Karan Ashley

12:00 pm to 1:00 pm – BOOM! Studios Presents: Shattered Grid and Beyond – Comics contributors discuss Shattered Grid and tease the vision of our next series: Beyond the Grid Guests: Kyle Higgins, Ryan Parrott, Goni Montes

1:00 pm to 2:00 pm – The Order – Talk to the cast and get all the latest updates on The Order Movie and the newly released graphic novel series, The Order Icarus Rising. Guests: Karan Ashley, David Fielding, Nakia Burrise, Catherine Sutherland, Barbara Goodson and Deborah Phillips

2:00 pm to 3:00 pm – Lost (Galaxy) In Space – Guests: Valerie Vernon, Cerina Vincent, Patrick David, Justin Nimmo, Christopher Khayman Lee, Melody Perkins, Selwyn Ward, Tracy Lynn Cruz, Blake Foster, Roger Velasco

4:00 pm to 5:00 pm – Fujiyama Ichiban –

5:00 pm – Closing Ceremonies

Sunday: Panel Room B

10:00 am to 11:00 am – It God Wild: Dino Supercharge – Guests: Brennan Mejia, Camille Hyde, Davi Santos, Claire Blackwelder

11:00 am to 12:00 pm – Super Sentai Legends – Guests: Yasuhiro Takeuchi, Teruaki Ogawa, Hisashi Sakai

12:00 pm to 1:00 pm – Movie Madness: Power Rangers on the Big Screen

– RJ Cyler, the Blue Ranger from Saban’s Power Rangers, and David Winning, the director of Power Rangers Turbo talk about making movies. Guests: RJ Cyler and David Winning

1:00 pm to 2:00 pm – Ranger Danger BOOM ROOM Live: Farewell Kyle Higgins –

In his multi-year, 30+ issue run, legendary comics writer KYLE HIGGINS has introduced us all to Lord Drakkon, taken us to the world of the Coinless, and overseen one of the biggest crossovers in Power Rangers history.

Now, with his run almost over, Kyle (along with Go Go Power Rangers writer RYAN PARROTT, Boom! Studios editor DAFNA PLEBAN and Hasbro’s MELISSA FLORES) join Mat and Michael from the Ranger Danger podcast for a comprehensive exit interview— covering favorite moments, behind-the-scenes stories and personal insights! How was the epic ‘Shattered Grid’ event coordinated? What alternate paths could the story have taken? And what’s next for Kyle? Find out— at the ‘RANGER DANGER BOOM ROOM LIVE: FAREWELL KYLE HIGGINS’ panel!

2:00 pm to 3:00 pm – Ameritoku – 24 Years Of VR Troopers – Guests: Brad Hawkins, Michael Hollander, David Carr, Aaron Pruner, Stephen Ford, Michi Yamato (if interested)

3:00 pm to 4:00 pm – Zeo Quest – Guests: Johnny Yong Bosch, Catherine Sutherland, Alan Palmer, Rajia Baroudi, Nakia Burrise, Steve Cardenas.

4:00 pm to 5:00 pm – Bulk And Skull End PMC – Guests: Jason Narvy, Paul Schrier

Sunday: Special Room

10:00 am to 11:00 am – Be Black. Go Green. – Guests: Walter Jones, Johnny Yong Bosch, Alan Palmer, Jack Guzman, Azim Rizk, Roger Velasco, Keith Robinson, Kevin Kleinberg, Matt Austin, Richard Brancatisano

11:00 am to 12:00 pm – Power Rangers En Espanol – The voice actors who dub Power Rangers into Spanish are coming

12:00 pm to 1:00 pm – Super Mini Pla Power Rangers Model Contest

1:00 pm to 2:00 pm – Fanfilms and Webseries

2:00 pm to 3:00 pm – Fanfilm Contest

3:00 pm to 4:00 pm – Chilling With The Voice Actors

4:00 pm to 5:00 pm – Our POWERFUL Fandom