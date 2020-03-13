Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer First Look Features Scorpina’s Return (Exclusive)

Power Rangers fans will soon have a chance to return to the alternate universe formally ruled by Lord Drakkon courtesy of BOOM! Studios’ anticipated new Ranger Slayer one-shot, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the anticipated issue. Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer will join Kimberly Hart as she heads back to her home universe, but as she soon learns, things are far different than when she left during the events of Shattered Grid, and it seems a new person has found herself in charge. As you can see in the preview, there’s a familiar villain pulling the strings now, and it’s none other than Scorpina, a character we heard about quite a bit during the Rangers’ fight against Drakkon’s forces but never actually saw, but you can meet her now starting on the next slide!

As we see in the preview, Kimberly is as deadly as ever, making quick work of Drakkon’s old forces, including a poor Tyrannosaurus Sentry who has seen better days. One Mastadon Sentry decides to surrender and walk away from Kim. We see him pop back up though later in the issue, but this time he is bowing to Scorpina, who has a slick new costume courtesy of Dan Mora.

Also making a return is Finster 5, who we last saw with a broken neck at the hands of Drakkon. Either he is the same person and didn’t actually die, or this is a repaired or cloned version of him, but either way, we’re definitely intrigued.

Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer #1 is written by Ryan Parrott, drawn by Dan Mora, colored by Raul Angulo, and lettered by Ed Dukeshire, and you can check out the official description below.

“The Ranger Slayer – AKA Kimberly Hart, the Pink Mighty Morphin Power Ranger from the alternate universe once ruled by Lord Dakkon – returns home and nothing is like she expected. In a world that remembers her as a villain, can Kimberly show her universe that she’s become a hero…and is that even the right thing to do? Confronted by an old foe in a terrifying new form and finding her home in chaos, Kimberly will make a stunning choice that no Power Rangers fan can miss.”

Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer #1 hits comic stores on June 3rd.

Hit the next slide to check out our exclusive preview

Main Cover By Dan Mora

Variant Cover By Goni Montes

A Force To Be Reckoned With

Turning Tail

Finster 5 Is That You?

Scorpina