Power Rangers Reboot Movie Release Date Reportedly Revealed

While Power Rangers Dino Fury has been dazzling fans on the TV side, Hasbro and eOne have been hard at work on the movie side of the franchise, developing a new film that will reboot the franchise but also embrace the biggest hallmarks of it, at least according to previous reports. Jonathan Entwistle has been tapped to direct the project, and reports have indicated it will include a heavy time travel element and that it will create a connected universe linking TV and film in a way that hasn’t been done before in the franchise. Now we might have a release date thanks to a description from the Brazillian Licensing Convention website (via PwrRngr and MegaPowerBrasil), which lists 2023, and you can read the full description below.

Is the new #PowerRangers movie coming in 2023? According to a Brazilian Licensing Convention – yes!https://t.co/zDYKP9CfjF (Thanks @MegaPowerBrasil for the heads up!) pic.twitter.com/XEfi4WkNiN — PwrRngr – All Things Power Rangers! (@PwrRngr) June 16, 2021

“Description: Power Rangers is a global phenomenon! A unisex brand with more than 90% knowledge, present in over 180 countries since the 90s! With more than USD 10 billion in retail sales in the most diverse categories, Power Rangers has in its DNA a lot of Action, Emotion, Teamwork, Diversity and Humor! With a movie release planned for 2023, Power Rangers is a streaming success, with more than 26 seasons and 900 episodes available on Netflix and has a very active fan community with over 2.8 million followers on Facebook, 330,000 on Instagram and another 140,000 on Twitter! Its 29th season, called Dino Fury is ready to be released!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

That seems about right, as the film seems to still be in early phases of development, but having all of 2022 for production and post would be just fine to hit that 2023 mark. Plus, it would Hasbro time to reveal whatever it is they have planned for the future of the franchise on television.

“Jonathan has an incredible creative vision for this iconic and hugely successful franchise, and is hands down the right architect to join us as we reimagine the television and film worlds of this property,” said eOne’s film president Nick Meyer and global television president Michael Lombardo in a joint statement. “Across our slate, we are looking forward to working with the most talented storytellers as we take on Hasbro’s rich fan-favourite brands and build entertainment universes around them.”

“This is an unbelievable opportunity to deliver new Power Rangers to both new and existing generations of awaiting and adoring fans. We’ll bring the spirit of analog into the future, harnessing the action and storytelling that made this brand a success,” Entwistle SAID.

Are you excited for the new Power Rangers movie? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!