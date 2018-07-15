Power Rangers: The Red Ranger Gamestop Figure Has One Noticeable Problem

Power Rangers fans are getting a new Gamestop exclusive Red Ranger figure, but there seems to be one noticeable issue when compared to the original show.

The figure in question is a Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Red Ranger Dragon Shield figure, based on the run of episodes where Jason inherited the Dragon Coin (and thus the Dragon Shield) from Tommy. The Dragon Shield itself looks great, featuring an accurate gold paint application, but the arm cuffs didn’t receive the same treatment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the image below, the cuffs are actually white like the gloves and boots, where they should be gold like the Dragon Shield. The cuffs aren’t actually on the normal versions of the figure, so it seems odd that you’d go through the hassle of adding them to the figure and not paint them the right color…right?

It’s important to note of course that this is just an image, and the application could be correct once they start hitting Gamestop shelves. Thing is, some are a little cautious to trust it will be correct after the whole Gold Zeo Ranger debacle, which featured gorgeous gold paint apps in prototype form but then hit shelves with a less than stellar paint job.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see. The good news is the figure includes both Jason’s Power Sword and Tommy’s Dragon Dagger, as well as his blaster, and includes two different holsters.

The new figure can be pre-ordered on Gamestop’s website and will retail for $22.99.

The transfer of power happened in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers season 1 episode The Green Candle Part 2, which featured Rita draining Tommy’s powers using a magical wax candle. When it melted completely she would take back the Dragon Coin’s power for herself, but Zordon reveals there’s a way to stop that transfer. It requires Tommy giving his coin to another Ranger, and he chooses Jason.

Jason then inherits not only Tommy’s powers but also his Dragonzord, Dragon Dagger, and Dragon Shield, and uses these for a series of episodes. Tommy would eventually get these powers back in Return of an Old Friend, but it’s still cool to have this moment in action figure form.

The new figure is expected to hit store shelves this November.

So, will you be picking up the Dragon Shield Red Ranger? Let us know in the comments!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.