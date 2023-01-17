Power Rangers Reveals First Footage from 30th Anniversary Special

It’s the 30th Anniversary of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and to celebrate Hasbro and Netflix will be delivering a 30th Anniversary Special that reunites some of the franchise’s legendary Rangers. As part of this morning’s Hasbro streaming event, they revealed the first footage from the anticipated special, featuring interviews from the cast and the first glimpse of the Rangers back in their costumes. We even got a first look at a Putty battle. The 30th Anniversary special will be titled Once & Always, and will hit Netflix on April 19th. You can check out the full video below.

Once And Always will bring back Power Rangers stars David Yost (Billy) and Walter Emanuel Jones (Zack), as well as Johnny Yong Bosch (Adam), Steve Cardenas (Rocky), Karan Ashley (Aisha), and Catherine Sutherland (Kat). They will also be joined by a new addition to the franchise Charlie Kersh, who will be playing the daughter of Trini.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the video, the cast reflects on coming back together after so many years. In fact, this is the first time a few Rangers have ever filmed a project together. Cardenas and Jones actually never appeared together on screen despite both being a part of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

Yost teased that the Special is a different take on what they’ve done before but a lot of the same elements are there. Ashley said that she thinks this is the best way they could have celebrated 30 years, and Jones is excited for the fans to finally see so many of the Mighty Morphin Rangers together on screen.

In an interview with EW, Yost talked about being back on the Power Rangers set with Jones. “We went through the audition process together and launched the Power Rangers franchise,” and added their reunion was “amazing. It was such a surreal experience to be on the set of Power Rangers again after 28 years.”

Season 2 of Dino Fury is available on Netflix now, and Cosmic Fury is slated to hit in 2023. Once & Always will hit Netflix on April 19th. Are you excited for the 30th Anniversary? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!