Power Rangers: Shattered Grid Sells Out Completely

Power Rangers nation is embracing Shattered Grid with open arms, so much so that you’ll have a hard time finding it in stores.

In fact, BOOM! Studios just announced that Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25, which hit comic stores today, has completely sold out at the distributor level. To meet the demand BOOM! Studios will send it off to get a second printing, complete with a new variant cover, which you can see below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Everyone at BOOM! Studios, Saban Brands and on our Power Rangers comics have pulled out all the stops to ensure POWER RANGERS: SHATTERED GRID is the biggest story we could tell – and the response has been incredible,” said Dafna Pleban, Editor, BOOM! Studios. “By rushing this second printing back to stores, every fan will have a chance to visit their comic shop to ensure they don’t miss all the surprises to come for the Power Rangers!”

The new cover features a green and white Power Rangers Shattered Grid lightning bolt on an all-white cover, and you can pick up the new printing on April 25, which hits stores at the same time as the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Annual #1. You can check out the official description of the event below.

“Power Rangers Shattered Grid unfolds in issues from both Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers and include two special one-shots. Lord Drakkon—a twisted alternate-reality version of Tommy Oliver (AKA the Mighty Morphin Green Ranger)—and his newly reformed deadly army will cross dimensions in order to execute on a plan that threatens the very existence of every Power Ranger ever. For the first time in comic book history, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers will join forces with some of the most popular Power Rangers teams in the franchise to face the threat.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 is written by Kyle Higgins and drawn by Daniele Nicuolo with covers by Goni Montes. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 is in comic stores now, and you can check out our spoiler-free review of the new issue here. More of our Power Rangers Shattered Grid coverage can be found here.