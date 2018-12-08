‘Power Rangers: Soul of the Dragon’ Reveals How the Master Morpher Works

Power Rangers’ 25th Anniversary episode introduced fans to the Master Morpher, and we learn a bit more about how it works in Power Rangers: Soul of the Dragon.

Warning, spoilers are incoming, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

During the new adventure, Tommy teams up with one of JJ’s friends at S.P.D., Anara. Anara shows Tommy a popular hangout of lowlifes that would be a great place to start to get answers, though Tommy’s undercover skills are…well, lacking, to say the least. He ends up getting in a fight and while he wins, he isn’t in the best shape afterward.

As you can see in the images below, Tommy ends up demorphing without meaning to, and Anara takes a look at his Morpher. He reveals he didn’t tell it to power down, and Anara points out that it’s amazing the Morpher is working at all since it is in such rough shape. She then goes into more detail about the morpher (hinting at who else is in her family tree) and explains that what allows the Morpher to switch between Power Coins is a Crystal Frequency Transducer.

That Transducer is how Tommy can cycle through different Power Coins, but there is an actual gear that allows the Morpher to quick change from coin to coin, and that is blown out due to being slammed on the ground, crushed, or who knows what else over time.

It’s always cool to learn more about how these things work, and you never know when that knowledge will come in handy, right? Yeah, we feel the same way.

You can check out the spoiler images above, and for our full review of Power Rangers: Soul of the Dragon you can head here. You can also check out the official description for it below.

“It’s morphin time in this powerful next chapter for Tommy Oliver, one of the most iconic Power Rangers in history. It’s been a long time since Tommy Oliver laid down the mantle of the original Green Ranger, and now he leaves protecting the world to Space Patrol Delta. But when his son goes missing, Tommy will call on all his training, his friends, and maybe even some of his enemies as he sets out on one last mission: find his son and bring him home. From Kyle Higgins (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Nightwing) and artist Giuseppe Cafaro (Suicide Squad), with special consultant Jason David Frank, the original Green Ranger, comes the next adventure in the life of history’s mightiest Power Ranger.”

Power Rangers: Soul of the Dragon is in stores now.