Power Rangers: ‘Soul of the Dragon’ Preview Reveals A Problem With Tommy’s Powers

Tommy is once again having to call upon his Power Ranger abilities to save someone very close to him in Soul of the Dragon, but his powers are starting to let him down.

Fans will get to meet an older Tommy Oliver in BOOM! Studios’ Power Rangers: Soul of the Dragon graphic novel later this year, and in a new preview they also learn something is going on with his powers, and it seems to be rooted in his vaunted Master Morpher.

The new images show Tommy heading into a bar that looks a bit shady, and he seems to be looking for someone in particular. Unfortunately, his request is met with hostility from some other patrons in the bar and they attempt to capture him. Thankfully he’s got the Master Morpher at hand, and he evens the odds by assuming his Black Dino Ranger form.

Artist Giuseppe Cafaro delivers in spades here with a fantastic action sequence showing just how deadly Tommy can be, but while he manages to drive them out of the bar his ally finds him gripping his chest as he demorphs, signaling some type of issue with the Master Morpher.

“We were really excited to dig into what really makes Tommy tick, beyond being a Ranger, but what he will do to protect the people in his life that he loves—and the lengths he’ll go to keep them safe, even if it means returning to a life that you thought was in the past,” said Dafna Pleban, Senior Editor, BOOM! Studios. “SABAN’S POWER RANGERS: SOUL OF THE DRAGON is all about the difficulty of determining the right thing—and the fight to make it a reality, even when the odds seem stacked against you. Luckily for Tommy, he’s no ordinary man—and this is no ordinary adventure!”

“SABAN’S POWER RANGERS: SOUL OF THE DRAGON continues to exemplify the exciting ways we are working with BOOM! Studios to develop new Power Rangers stories that both expand and deepen our lore,” said Brian Casentini, SVP Power Rangers Franchise Development and Production. “It’s been a pleasure collaborating with Kyle, Giuseppe, Jason David Frank, and the entire team at BOOM! Studios to help bring to life a story that both honors the rich 25 year history of a character as iconic as Tommy Oliver while also moving his story forward in bold, exciting, and surprising new ways.”

You can find the full preview in the gallery and the official description can be found below.

“It’s been a long time since Tommy Oliver has served as a Power Ranger. He’s defeated space witches, brought down evil armies, protected the galaxy, but now Tommy leaves protecting the world to the Power Rangers at Space Patrol Delta. But when his son goes missing, it’s up to Tommy to discover a secret in his past, in order to save his future. Now Tommy will call on all his training, his friends, and maybe even some of his enemies as he sets out on his most important mission: find his son and bring him home.”

Saban’s Power Rangers: Soul of the Dragon is written by Kyle Higgins and drawn by Giuseppe Cafaro, and hits comic stores on December 5th.