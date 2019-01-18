‘Power Rangers’ Star Reportedly Cast In ‘Swamp Thing’

Swamp Thing is the next one up for the DC Universe series of shows, and it seems Power Rangers‘ Blue Ranger RJ Cyler could be a part of it when it hits the service.

Power Rangers fans become RJ Cyler fans after his fantastic turn as Billy in the 2017 Power Rangers movie, and since then he’s been pretty busy with a host of TV shows, movies, and Netflix series. According to Revenge of the Fans, his next stop is DC Universe’s Swamp Thing, though it appears he won’t be a series regular, at least at first.

The report says that he will guest star at some point during the first season of the show, and the role itself has also not been revealed. Still, he was one of the highlights of Power Rangers, so we’re sure whatever role he inhabits will make an impression.

Since Power Rangers Cyler has appeared in projects like I’m Dying Up Here, Sierra Burgess Is A Loser, Black Lightning, and Scream: The TV Series, as well as the film White Boy Rick alongside Matthew McConaughey. Up next is a film titled Overnight Visit, which is directed by Xavier Manrique.

Cyler and the rest of the Power Rangers team have done quite well since the movie hit theaters. Dacre Montgomery is making an impression on fans in Stranger Things, while Becky G has blown up in the realm of music. Ludi Lin recently appeared as Murk in the billion-dollar grossing Aquaman, while Naomi Scott will be appearing as Jasmine in the upcoming live-action Aladdin as well as the upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot.

As for Cyler, if a Power Rangers sequel ever does happen he does have an idea of what Billy will be like. “Billy will definitely be the same Billy, but he’ll be more comfortable because he’s got friends who got his back,” Cyler told Inverse. “Billy has something else to do other than blow stuff up. He doesn’t just have science, he has Jason and Zack and Kimberly. In the second movie, you’ll definitely see more of a confident person. He’ll be more strong of a person.”

We can’t wait to see what Cyler can bring to Swamp Thing, and thankfully we won’t have to wait very long to find out.

Swamp Thing hits DC Universe later this year.

Who do you think Cyler will play? Let us know in the comments!