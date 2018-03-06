‘Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel’: The Need For Speed Clip Released

The Rangers will face a new member of the Galactic Ninjas this Saturday, and his name is Speedwing.

The Power Rangers were able to stave off the Galactic Ninjas’ captain Wolvermean on last week’s episode of Super Ninja Steel, but this week they will face the next member of the team, Speedwing. He thinks pretty highly of himself and will spend all day telling you so if you let him. Unfortunately, he also spoils Sarah’s attempts at breaking the world hoverboard speed record, though to be fair that whole flying off the hoverboard and into the sky thing also kind of derailed it.

Either way, Speedwing isn’t helping, so hopefully, the Rangers can get rid of him quickly and back to work on the record. You can check out the new clip in the video above.

The official description of The Need For Speed can be found below.

“Sarah tries to break the world hoverboard speed record using a strange new technology, but runs into an unexpected monster!”

Make sure to check out our full spoiler-filled recap of episode 6 Attack of the Galactic Ninjas here, and the official description of the new season is included below.

“In “Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel,” the heroic teens find themselves face-to-face with an old enemy when they discover Madame Odius is still alive and more determined than ever to steal the Ninja Nexus Prism and revive its powers for her nefarious purposes. Now it’s up to the Rangers, and some unexpected help from new friends, to use the power of teamwork to protect the Prism, defeat Odius and save the world!”

Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel airs on Nickelodeon at 12 pm ET/PT on Saturdays. If you need to catch up on the series, you can watch a selection of episodes on Nick.com as well as the first half of the season on Netflix. The other seasons in the franchise can also be found on Netflix.

H/T Morphin Legacy