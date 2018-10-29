Power Rangers: Here’s How You Can Stream Super Sentai For Free

Power Rangers owes its origins to the original Super Sentai series, and now fans can check several of the more popular seasons for free.

While fans can access the entirety of the Power Rangers franchise on Netflix if you want to watch the Super Sentai seasons you have fewer options unless you want to get a physical copy. The good news is thanks to Shout! Factory fans can actually stream eight seasons of the show on the streaming service Tubi TV.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans can stream all episodes of Super Sentai Zyuranger, Seijuu Sentai Gingaman, Gekisou Sentai Carranger, Ninja Sentai Kakuranger, Gosei Sentai Dairanger, Kyuukyuu Sentai GoGoFive, Denji Sentai Megaranger, and Chouriki Sentai Ohranger, and the best part is that its all legal.

Tokunation reached out to Shout! Factory to make sure it was legit, and Shout! Factory and Shout! Factory TV are both licensed partners with TubiTV. The service is sponsored by ads while you watch, and the series are subtitled.

You can also stream episodes of Zyuranger and more on the Shout Factory TV site here.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers took much of its footage from Kyoryu Sentai Zyuranger, which is actually the 16th installment of the Super Sentai series. The Green Ranger was played by Shiro Izumi, who played the role of Burai the Dragon Ranger.

While much of the footage made it into Mighty Morphin Power Ranges, Jason David Frank (who played Tommy on the show) admitted at Florida Supercon that he hasn’t seen much of the original show, especially since they were cutting and splicing things together.

“I think a couple of times they showed it in the office, but the problem with that was it just didn’t, it confused the American version and what we were doing because we had to cut stuff out,” said Frank. “So it was confusing as it was because we didn’t know what Power Rangers was, nobody did in the United States, so it was kind of confusing to see different things.”

Frank also said he does remember some of the stuff that did not make it into the American series due to it being deemed too violent.

“I got a chance to watch some of it. It was a little more violent, which was cool at the time. I was like “put that in” and they were like “sorry, we can’t, this is in the United States”, and we were like “What! Put that footage in”, but we couldn’t. They cut a lot of the cool.”

Fans can catch the current season of Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel on Nickelodeon.