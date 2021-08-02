Power Rangers Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Crossover Figures Launch From Hasbro

Hasbro has already launched a ridiculous amount of toys for August 2021, including a bunch of Power Rangers figures. But they’re not done yet! Hasbro is following up with the first of several figures based on the five-issue Mighty Morphin Power Rangers / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover comic that Boom Studios and IDW released in 2019. It’s cowabunga morpin’ time with Lighting Collection Black Ranger Donatello and Blue Ranger Leonardo!

The MMPR x TMNT Morphed Donatello Black Ranger and Morphed Leonardo Blue Ranger figures are being sold in a 2-pack that includes swappable heads (with and without helmets), swappable hands, weapons, and blast effect pieces. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth for $52.99 with a release date set for November. You can pre-order the other Power Rangers figures that Hasbro released on August 1st here on Entertainment Earth as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As noted, the figures are based on the MMPR/TMT comic book crossover – specifically issue #4. The Rangers don’t have access to their Morphers, and Angel Grove needs protection, so the Turtles take the job. You can check out the character designs for Pink Ranger April O’ Neil, Yellow Ranger Michelangelo, and Red Ranger Raphael right here – odds are figures based on these characters (and more) from the coming are coming soon. You can pick up the five issue collection of the comic here on Amazon in paperback for $15.99 (20% off). The synopsis reads:

“The Power Rangers arrive in New York City to find their missing teammate Tommy Oliver – AKA The Mighty Morphin Green Ranger – but soon discover he’s joined forces with the villainous Shredder and the Foot Clan! But the Rangers must also deal with another unexpected (fr)enemy – the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! Can these heroes find a way to work together to defeat the bad guys and save the world from total destruction?!

Written by Ryan Parrott (Power Rangers: Necessary Evil) and illustrated by Simone di Meo (Power Rangers: Beyond The Grid), the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers fight – and maybe team up with – the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for the first time ever.”

