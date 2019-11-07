Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Kevin Eastman Variants Revealed (Exclusive)

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers will be teaming up with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles later this year thanks to BOOM! Studios, though the event just wouldn’t be the same without that trademark Kevin Eastman flair. Luckily BOOM’s got you covered, as Eastman has created a gorgeous new cover for the anticipated Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at both versions of it. The cover features the Turtles alongside the Red, Yellow, Pink, Black, Blue, and Green Rangers, and comes in both fully colored and black and white versions, which you can take a look at below.

The fully colored cover will be available to retailers ordering by the FOC date, while the black and white version will be a 1-in-50 variant. Both covers are pretty slick, though there is something about that black and white version that we absolutely love. Those aren’t the only covers to choose from either, as the issue will feature a main cover by Dan Mora and a Turtle Ranger Helmet variant cover by Goni Montes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The project will be brought to life by writer Ryan Parrott and artist Simone di Meo, and for Parrott, this is a dream come true.

“Honestly, I’m pretty certain keeping this project a secret has taken years off my life. These two iconic franchises were my TV parents, each teaching me valuable life lessons thirty minutes at a time. The Power Rangers and the Ninja Turtles are too insanely awesome not to bring together. I mean, they’re both color-coded teenage martial artists who fight monsters! It just makes too much sense!” said writer Ryan Parrott. “A huge thank you to Hasbro and Nickelodeon for letting me play with so many of their wonderful toys, as it is truly an honor to be a part of such an exciting crossover. I’m the luckiest kid in the world, and I cannot wait for you all to see what we’ve been putting together.”

You can check out the official description below.

“The Power Rangers arrive in New York City to find Tommy Oliver – AKA The Mighty Morphin Green Ranger – and discover him in combat with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! Rushing to his aid, the Rangers get caught up in battle with the Turtles. But afterwards, the Rangers find out that Tommy has joined forces with the villainous Shredder and the Foot Clan! Reeling from this betrayal, the Power Rangers must somehow find a way to work with the Ninja Turtles to defeat the true villains and save the world from total destruction!”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 hits comic stores on December 4th. Let us know what you think of the covers in the comments or feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers and TMNT!