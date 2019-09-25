Power Rangers’ Tracy Lynn Cruz Reveals What She Would Like to See In an In Space Reunion

Few Power Rangers seasons are as beloved as Power Rangers In Space, a season that introduced us to a delightful cast of Rangers and Villains that brought the Zordon era to its final conclusion. A vital part of that team was Ashley Hammond, the group’s Yellow Ranger, and actress Tracy Lynn Cruz was the one who brought the character to life on the screen. ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Cruz all about Power Rangers Turbo, In Space, and what’s next for the franchise, but with revivals and reboots being so popular at the moment, we had to ask if she would be up for some sort of In Space reunion, and if she was what would that look like.

“I would absolutely be up for an In Space reunion,” Cruz said. “I think we all had a great chemistry together. We see each other during thee conventions and it’s just, like you were saying kind of nostalgic. I would absolutely love to, I mean, where else do you get the opportunity to be able to do what you love. You know how many people can say that? That was our beginning platform, and to pay homage to that and going back to it is rewarding, it’s nice.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for what that would look like, Cruz would love to see what the crew is doing 20 years from when fans last saw them, and we’re sure there are plenty of fans who would like to catch up with Ashley, Andros, T.J., Cassie, Carlos, and Zhane.

“I think what would be interesting is to be able to kind of pick up and say, 20 years later. Oh my gosh,” Cruz said with a laugh. “Time has passed later, let’s do that, and where we are as adults. Power Rangers as adults and being able to have those secret moments where we run into each other at the mall or whatever it is that we’re doing and say ‘hey, you remember that time?’ Kind of doing that and reestablishing the connection. I think that would be fun where it’s like where are they now but for In Space. I think that would be neat because obviously we’re not going to pick up where we left off and be like ‘well, only a year has passed’ you know. That’s not going to work. But I’d like to see 20 years from now and pick up from there. Like Andros and Ashley. Did they get married? Are they married, did they have kids?”

Those are just a few questions fans would like answered with an In Space reunion, and here’s hoping at some point Hasbro makes it happen.

Would you like to see a Power Rangers In Space reunion? Let us know in the comments or you can hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB. We’ve got plenty more to come from our interview, but you can check out the full conversation in the video above!