Power Rangers Cosplayer Introduces the White Titanus Ranger

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers kickstarted the franchise back in 1993, and the Rangers introduced in that series continue to be some of the most popular Rangers in the franchise. That definitely goes for the White Ranger, who debuted in season 2, and his Tigerzord and Falconzord have proven just as popular. What if the show had another White Ranger though, perhaps based on the carrier Zord Titanus? That’s the idea behind a new cosplay from Daniel Gotham, and the results are pretty morphinomoinal if we do say so ourselves.

As you can see in the images below, the White Titanus Ranger combines the White Ranger and Titanus into a brand new Ranger. The helmet is based on the White Ranger’s but differs greatly from the original design from the visor down. It features a thicker gold border and the silver mouthpiece is also gone, with thicker gold areas linking everything together.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The main suit is black instead of white, with gold accents on the boots, gauntlets, and shoulders. The belt is also black with gold accents on the side and a gold morpher.

The chest plate is much bulkier than the regular White Ranger armor, but it makes sense, as the armor also sports the same design seen on Titans’ front chest plate. This suit actually bears a remarkable resemblance to the black and gold repaints of the Titanus Zord Legacy figure, and look pretty slick represented in a Ranger.

You can check out the photos above and below.

This cosplay was actually commissioned by Kyle Clark so you won’t find this cosplay online just to buy, but you can check out more of Daniel Gotham’s work on Instagram and Facebook.

While you won’t see the White Ranger or Titanus on current seasons of Power Rangers, you can see more Ranger action in Power Rangers Beast Morphers, and you can check out the official description below.

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon at 8 am est.