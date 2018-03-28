Power Rangers Writers Explain Where Shattered Grid Fits In Franchise Continuity

Shattered Grid kicked off in a huge way this week, with a reveal that many fans didn’t see coming. The question is then, where does this all fit into the overall Power Rangers timeline?

Spoilers incoming for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you can check our spoiler-free review here.

Power Rangers #25 has a few shockers, but one, in particular, affects the franchise’s continuity and timeline in more ways than one. Lord Drakkon takes Tommy Oliver’s life, and ComicBook.com asked Power Ranges creative team Kyle Higgins, Ryan Parrott, Dafna Pleban, and Brian Casentini where these events fit in the franchise’s canon.

“I think the fact that you’re asking that question is really exciting,” Higgins said. “And I think that’s kind of the point. I think that we are exploring…we are exploring things in new ways, and there is a plan. I would say that we, that we’re aware of that and I have, I’ve absolutely described Power Rangers as a remix, or the book as a remix, where if you squint, everything fits. That is still the case.

“It occurs in current day,” Casentini said. “By its very nature, it’s a remix.”

“Yeah, exactly,” Higgins continued. “So I would say that part of what’s so exciting, for all of us, and I feel like Saban included, is that we’re exploring this beloved property from a slightly different angle, and that includes events that don’t feel familiar. I guess I would frame it that way. Necessarily familiar. The death of Tommy is one of those such events, and, let me be clear, he is dead.”

Casentini agrees with the remix philosophy and wants fans to know that particular remix philosophy won’t just be limited to comics in the future.

“Yeah, and just to clarify, I mean ’cause this canon question has been coming up a lot. And I think your remix analogy is a good one, but there’s going to be a bleeding of elements across multiple content platforms, initiatives, where all these things tie together in fun, fun ways,” Casentini said. “So I’m really excited for those to launch over the course of the next year and beyond. So yes and should really look out to see where those links occur. There is a BOOM canon, that is, that loosely bleeds into other areas.”

You can read our full review of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 here, which is in comic stores now. Go Go Power Rangers #8 is also on store shelves.