Power Rangers Zeo And Dino Thunder Legacy Figures Images Released

Power Rangers fans will soon start to see the new Legacy figures in stores, and you can get an up-close look at series 5 with these new images.

Series 5 includes Rangers from both Power Rangers Zeo and Power Rangers Dino Thunder, and fans are already starting to see them pop up out in the wild. This wave includes the Zeo Blue Ranger (Rocky DeSantos), Zeo Pink Ranger (Katherine Hillard), and the Zeo Red Ranger (Tommy Oliver), as well as the Yellow Dino Ranger (Kira Ford) and Black Dino Ranger (Tommy once more) from Dino Thunder (via GrnRngr).

As you can in the images, the figures look quite good up-close, especially the Zeo Rangers. The detailing on the cuffs and on the weapons is especially good, but it remains to be seen if the Gold on these figures will match up with the images. That’s something that recently became an issue when the Gold Zeo Ranger debuted with what has been termed as butterscotch coloring on the suit instead of gold.

To be fair though, the previous wave also included another Zeo figure, and that turned out fine. If you’ve seen them in the wild let us know how they’re looking!

Once this set fully released, fans will almost be able to complete their Power Rangers Zeo team. Wave 4 included the Zeo Green Ranger (Adam Park) and the Yellow Zeo Ranger (Tanya Sloan), though the latter has yet to actually show up in stores. Expect that to hit before Zeo Pink and Dino Thunder Yellow.

Wave 4 also included the Red Dino Ranger (Conner McKnight) and Blue Dino Ranger (Ethan James), so combined with wave 5 fans are just about there with that team as well. The only one remaining to be released after those figures is the White Dino Ranger (Trent Fernandez-Mercer), who is expected to hit in wave 6, alongside the Psycho Red Ranger, Psycho Blue Ranger, Psycho Pink Ranger, and In Space Silver Ranger.

Not much is known about waves past wave 7 (remainder of Psycho Rangers), but an image showing a Ninja Steel wave of Legacy figures did surface last year, so that is one possibility.

