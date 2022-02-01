Power Rangers: Zordon, Zedd, and Zartus Battle for the Fate of the World in Mighty Morphin #16 Preview (Exclusive)

Power Rangers’ Eltarian War is heading into the final stretch, and three heavyweights are finally getting into the ring in our new exclusive preview of Mighty Morphin #16. Zartus’ true motivations all those years ago on Eltar have finally been revealed, and now Lord Zedd and Zordon are teaming up to take him down and halt his takeover of Earth. As you can imagine, there’s a lot of baggage to sort through amongst them, and that leads to a bombastic battle on the moon for the fate of their world. You can check out our new preview starting on the next slide, and Mighty Morphin #16 will hit stores on February 9th.

Mighty Morphin #16 is written by Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), drawn by Marco

Renna (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), colored by Walter Baiamonte with color assistance by Sara Antonellini and Sharon Marino, and lettered by Ed Dukeshire. It will also feature main covers by InHyuk Lee (Seven Secrets), and variant covers by artists Eleonora Carlini (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Rian Gonzales (Eternals), and Jo Mi-Gyeong (Eve).

“In the aftermath of the battle, the ideologies of Lord Zedd and Zordon clash, despite a moment of mercy. As the Eltarian War approaches its end, long-awaited emotional resolutions will launch both Mighty Morphin and Power Rangers into the future, but the relationship between two Rangers takes a turn that neither may recover from.”

