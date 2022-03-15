Reebok’s 2nd Power Rangers Shoe Collection Features Lord Zedd, Rita Repulsa, and More

Last year Reebok and Hasbro released their first Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Shoe Collection, which featured stylish designs for each of the original five Rangers on the team. Now Reebok and Hasbro are back with the second Mighty Morphin Power Rangers collection, and this time the designs spotlight some of the biggest villains from the series. Included in the line are three different shoes based on Lord Zedd (Answer IV Lord Zedd), Rita Repulsa (Instapump Fury Rita Repulsa), and Rito Revolto (Hurrikaze II Low Rito Revolto), and regardless of which one you end up rocking, people are going to know exactly which villain is your favorite. There are also five pieces of apparel in the second wave, and all of them can be pre-ordered right here starting March 25th. You can check out the new additions up-close starting on the next slide, and you can find the official descriptions below.

• Instapump Fury Rita Repulsa ($200 | GW0782) – This Instapump Fury features all of Rita Repulsa’s signature markings from the icon on the pump ball which represents Rita’s staff, to the bands on the tongue, which resemble Rita’s headband. Rita’s influence even seeps into the materials with pony hair featured on the heel cup to emulate Rita’s headware.

• Hurrikaze II Low Rito Revolto ($140 | GY5928) – The upper of this Kamikaze II Low makes the shoe instantly recognizable as Rito Revolto as the neutral upper represents Rito’s bones and the camo application on the medial side suede resembles Rito’s outfit. Other warnings that this shoe is for villains only is that the sneaker’s tongue includes the Evil Space Alien callout on the right side and the “Danger Ranger” skull and crossbones on the left side.

• Answer IV Lord Zedd ($170 | GZ6897) – Lord Zedd takes over this Answer IV with a red, rippled upper that resembles Lord Zedd’s body, silver overlays that nod to Lord Zedd’s armor and a blue tube along the lateral side which mimics Lord Zedd’s tubes. The villain even shows up on the outsole where Iverson’s face would typically be on this classic basketball silhouette.

Each shoe also features a sockliner with the character’s signature moments or elements classic to their design. For instance, Lord Zedd’s sockliner features images of ingredients in Rita Repulsa’s love potion that she used on Lord Zedd during the show. As with the first wave, each shoe will also feature unique packaging, including Rita’s Moon Dumpster and Lord Zedd’s Angel Grove Community Center-inspired box.

You can also find a hoodie inspired by the Megazord’s transformation, a long sleeve tee that features the Green Ranger, and three t-shirts that showcase the heroes and villains from the franchise in a retro arcade style

You can pre-order the whole collection right here starting on March 25th, and you can check out more images on the next slide.

What do you think of the new Power Rangers Reebok collection? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

