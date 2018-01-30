Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #6 Reveals The Origin Of Squatt

Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #6 has plenty to offer, including the origin of one of Rita Repulsa’s right-hand minions.

That would be the bumbling henchman Squatt, who typically hangs around the Moon Palace with his buddy Baboo. Fans will finally see how he came to serve Rita in Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #6, and it’s one of the rare times Rita has shown some sort of compassion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Okay, well, not entirely. See, as the preview reveals, Squatt was offered to Rita as a baby by his parents. The adorable little guy was a tribute to Rita after her and her army took over the planet Myrgo. Typically newly conquered planets would offer jewels, livestock, and other tributes to their new ruler, but in this case, they offered up their child willingly.

When the father says “He’s all we have”, Rita asks them “Yet you would give him to me, flesh of your flesh. To save your lives?” When they respond “yes, my empress, freely” Rita orders her putties to seize them, revealing that even she is not a fan of someone giving up their very child regardless of the situation.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7158]

She then looks at the young child and says “Well, you’re a Squatt little thing aren’t you…” and that name seems to have stuck. These days he can be seen serving Rita in a number of ways, though his plans typically don’t quite work at as he intends. Still, he is nothing if not loyal, and that is especially hard to come by for any world-conquering villain.

You can see the preview in the gallery, and the official description can be found below.

Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #6

Publisher: BOOM! Studios

Writer: Ryan Parrott

Artist: Dan Mora

Cover Artists:

Main Cover: Dan Mora

Civilian Intermix Cover: Miguel Mercado

Locker Variant Cover: Michelle Wong

Homage Variant Cover: Natacha Bustos

Paper Doll Variant: Audrey Mok

Price: $3.99

Synopsis: Rita’s continued manipulations begin to succeed in turning the Rangers against Zordon.

Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #6 lands in comic shops on January 24.