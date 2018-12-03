This SDCC Exclusive Power Rangers Green Ranger Figure is About to Be 50% Off

Heads up Power Rangers fans! This Mighty Morphin Power Rangers S.H. Figuarts figure from Bandai is both a 25th anniversary commemorative edition and a former SDCC 2018 exclusive (with a special Jason David Frank head sculpt). You can still find it here and there for the original $89.99 price tag (or with a markup) but starting at 2pm today, December 3rd, you can get it right here for $44.99. Note that the product page will be listed as “not for sale at this time” until the doorbuster deal is live.

We’ve been given special permission to post the price of this deal an hour early, so take advantage of any lead time that you have. Odds are this figure will sell out in mere minutes, so you’ll want to start refreshing right at launch time. The official description for the figure reads:

“Don’t blink or you’ll might miss your chance to order the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Green Ranger SH Figuarts Action Figure – San Diego Comic-Con 2018 Exclusive. The Green Ranger returns in this special 25th Anniversary commemorative edition action figure featuring a head sculpt of Jason David Frank as Tommy Oliver from the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers television series. Digital painting is used to replicate Tommy’s face in minute detail. Measures about 5 9/10-inches tall.”

On a related note, Entertainment Earth’s Power Rangers Megazord 6-inch Glow-in-the-Dark Funko Pop exclusive has been sold out for quite some time, but a new batch of stock is on the way! Pre-orders are live right here with shipping slated for January. The official description reads:

“The Power Rangers are getting ready for the big battle as the Dinozords combine to form the Megazord! This Power Rangers Megazord Glow-in-the-Dark 6-Inch Pop! Vinyl Figure features an exclusive glow-in-the-dark deco. Measuring approximately 6-inches tall, this Megazord will tower over your other Pop! Vinyl Figures! It comes packaged in a window display box.”

