Super Sentai ‘Lupinranger Vs Patoranger’ Is Getting A Card Game

TOEI is putting a lot of promotion behind its new season of Super Sentai, and that includes a brand new card game.

The new set is the latest in Super Sentai’s Data Carddass series and will feature the upcoming Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger vs. Keisatsu Sentai Patoranger. Like other Data Carddass games, the cards come with specific pieces of information that can be scanned into Data Carddass compatible devices.

Thanks to the image above, you can get a look at the main Lupinranger vs. Patoranger Data Carddass unit and two of the individual cards, which are as bright and colorful as the Rangers themselves. No release date has been announced yet, but you can expect it around the same time as the series debut.

There’s a great deal of buzz around Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger vs. Keisatsu Sentai Patoranger, which will present two Ranger teams that oppose each other for the first time in the series. It’s essentially cops (Patorangers) vs robbers (Lupinrangers), but rumors indicate that the show will tell two different stories that will eventually conform into one by season’s end, with the main villain established later for both to take on together.

Another note regards one of the Rangers of Lupinranger being a spy for Patoranger, one of the few who will bounce between both shows. That will give both sides of the story some basis in continuity, and will probably feed into the reasons for the stories merging in the first place.

The Rangers themselves look phenomenal, and there will be a slew of toys and merchandise to accompany the season, especially since you have two Ranger teams with different themes. It’s a merchandiser’s dream, and the new card game is just the start.

Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger vs. Keisatsu Sentai Patoranger is set to debut in Japan in early 2018.

Super Sentai: Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger vs. Keisatsu Sentai Patoranger at 9:30 AM on TV Asahi

