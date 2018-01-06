Super Sentai ‘Lupinranger Vs Patoranger’ Details And Poster Revealed

Super Sentai’s anticipated new season is finally coming into view, and now fans have their first look at the poster and even more toys from the series.

A newly released toy catalog revealed a slew of new images of the Zords, vehicles, and weapons from Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger vs. Keisatsu Sentai Patoranger. The new poster shows the thieving Lupinrangers up at the top with the law enforcement Patorangers at the bottom, and a date set for 2018.

The designs of the suits look pretty slick, and each team consists of three Rangers. Thanks to RangerBoard though we also know a bit about their arsenal and Zords. The images show off the Patoranger’s Dial Fighters and the Lupinranger’s Trigger Machines.

You can also see the Goodstriker, a massive vehicle that can help either team depending on what is attached to it. This segues right into the larger mech forms, which will change depending on who Goodstriker is joined with. If you combine the Patoranger’s Dial Fighters with the Goodstriker you get the impressive PatoKaiser, while the Lupinranger’s joined with Goodstriker form Lupin Kaiser.

Also in the images are roleplay items, which include the Double Henshin Juu DX VS Changer LupinRed set and the DX VS Changer PatorenIchigo Set, both of the Transformation Gun variety.

The images also spotlight the individual vehicles of the Rangers, which include the VSV DX Trigger Machine Ichigo, the Trigger Machine Nigo, the Trigger Machine Sango, the Red Dial Fighter, the Blue Dial Fighter, and the Yellow Dial Fighter.

Fans can also get their hands on the Itadaki KalTou LupinSword (Taking Theif Sword) and the Kakusei Keibou PatoMegaBou (Amplification Baton), which looks like a bullhorn attached to a baton.

You can find all the images in the gallery.

According to recent rumors, the season will be a cops vs robbers type show that will tell two different storylines taking place in the same world. Patoranger and Lupinranger will alternate each week, with stories that are unique but intersect with the other. Eventually, around episode 20, the narrative and the shows will converge, forming one cohesive story, though none of that has been confirmed just yet.

Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger vs. Keisatsu Sentai Patoranger is set to debut in Japan in early 2018.