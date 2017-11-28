The Green Rangers Get An ‘Injustice 2’ Style Makeover

NetherRealm Studios blew fan’s minds when they announced the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for Injustice 2, but what if it was the Green Ranger in the game instead?

That’s what RangerDude20 envisioned when he created Injustice 2-styled Green Rangers. You might assume there is only one Green Ranger to create, and you’d be right in a way. Since that character’s debut, the Green Ranger has received two more interpretations, and all of them look slick with their eerie glowing visors.

The one on the left is Lord Drakkon, who debuted in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comic series from BOOM! Studios. The villain is actually the dark universe’s Tommy Oliver, who decided to side with Rita instead of the Rangers, causing the heroes’ fall. He would actually take the power of the White Ranger as well, and thus his costume features the styling of both.

The second Green Ranger in the image is the original version, who debuted in the very first season of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. He is played by Jason David Frank, who has returned to the franchise numerous times but is still closely associated with the original Green Ranger.

That brings us to the third Green Ranger, which was also played by Jason David Frank. Frank took part in Bat in the Sun’s popular Super Hero Beat Down series, which creates (or recreates) fights between popular heroes and villains in geek culture. Frank reprised his role as the Green Ranger and faced off against Ryu, and his costume got a noticeable upgrade (as did his weapons).

You can view the image above.

Fans recently introduced a petition to bring the Power Rangers to Injustice 2, a result of the recent announcement of characters like Hellboy and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. If they can recreate a group like that, why not the Power Rangers? That’s the thought at least, but Injustice 2 is expected to introduce more fighters in the future, so their inclusion remains a possibility

Injustice 2 is in stores now. The next season of Power Rangers hits next year with Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel on Nickelodeon.