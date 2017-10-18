The Psycho Rangers Are Invading Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

The Power Rangers of 1969 will have to stop a secret plot to take the moon, but fans didn’t expect that to include the Psycho Rangers.

That’s what they’re getting though, as in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #20 the Psycho Rangers will make their debut in the popular BOOM! Studios comic series. That issue will kick off the big Power Rangers of 1969 storyline, which features a former team of Rangers unknown to the current squad. There was already enough intrigue in that narrative anyway, but adding the Psycho Rangers to the jumps that to ridiculous levels.

The preview image released by BOOM! Studios (via Power Rangers NOW) shows mankind’s first moon landing, but it seems that triggers an unexpected result. Elsewhere on the moon is a green ship, and the new activity causes the ship to initiate its wake up protocol. The next panel shows just what the ship woke up, which turns out to be the Green Psycho Ranger.

You can view the preview page in the gallery.

The Psycho Rangers made their first appearance in Power Rangers In Space. The group was created by Astronema, and their immense power came from the Dark Specter himself. Each one was programmed to be unbeatable by their real Ranger counterpart, so the Red Space Ranger couldn’t take down the Red Psycho Ranger for instance. The Rangers eventually got around this, but the group quickly became one of the more popular villains ever to grace the show, and even returned once more in Power Rangers Lost Galaxy.

Making them even more deadly is their monster forms, which fans will hopefully see revealed in the comics as well. As for if Astronema will play a part in this storyline, that is unknown at the moment, but the appearance of the Psycho Rangers probably means she can’t be too far behind. Also, what does this mean for Rita, who is the current Rangers’ nemesis in the comics?

Lots of questions and not enough answers, but fans can start to get some answers in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #20, which hits comic stores next Wednesday.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #20 is written by Kyle Higgins with art by Daniele Di Nicuolo with a cover by Jamal Campbell, and you can find the official description below. You can also head here to find out more about the Rangers of 1969!

An eye-opening new piece of Power Rangers history is revealed! Well before Jason, Zack, Kimberly, Billy, and Trini became Power Rangers, Zordon was forced to recruit Rangers to battle a foe who’s downright… psycho.