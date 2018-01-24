You Can Watch ‘Power Rangers HyperForce’ Episode 12 Right Here

The latest episode of Power Rangers HyperForce is about to begin, and you catch the whole thing right here!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Power Rangers HyperForce is moving full steam ahead, and it’s time for the Rangers to save one of their own. Marv’s life hangs in the balance, and the HyperForce Rangers are not going to let him down.

You can watch the brand new episode in the video above.

Marvin (Peter Sudarso), Eddie (Andre Meadows), Chloe (Meghan Camarena), Vesper (Cristina Vee), and Jack (Paul Schrier) have been knocking it out of the park, and are getting immensely comfortable with their characters as well as their new roles as Power Rangers. That should only continue in episode 11, which airs tonight.

If you haven’t been keeping up with Power Rangers Hyperforce, it is an interactive roleplaying game that airs on Hyper RPG’s Twitch channel. Under the guidance of the game master (Malika), the cast works their way through a tabletop adventure while fans interact with the game by sending them bonuses to aid their abilities.

Hyperforce starts out in the year 3016 at the Time Force Academy and features a team of Time Force Ranger cadets that must band together to defeat an ancient evil who is messing with the timestream. Under the leadership of their mentor, Jen Scott (Time Force’s Erin Cahill), the newly minted Rangers will cross both time and space to complete their mission while running into many familiar eras (and faces) along the way.

Since their debut, they’ve traveled to the worlds of Mighty Morphin, RPM, Dino Thunder, Time Force, Santa’s North Pole, and even King Arthur’s court. The possibilities are endless going forward, and fans are hoping for the Rangers to hit other eras like In Space, Zeo, Dino Charge, Mystic Force, and more.

Power Rangers: HyperForce airs on Twitch Tuesdays at 8 pm CST, and you can get all of your Power Rangers coverage by following @MattMuellerCB.