Here’s How You Can Win A WonderCon Exclusive Power Rangers HyperForce Shattered Grid Variant

Fans can pick up this gorgeous Power Rangers HyperForce variant cover at WonderCon, but if you can’t make it there’s another way to get it.

ComicBook.com has teamed up with Saban Brands and BOOM! Studios to offer one lucky winner a chance to win the HyperForce Shattered Grid variant to Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #8. The cover features all six of the HyperForce Rangers, and is the very first BOOM! Studios cover to feature the fan favorite team.

Meghan Camarena, who plays Chloe on the show, shared the cover with the caption “BIG NEWS! I am excited to reveal the @PowerRangers HyperForce variant cover art for Go Go Power Rangers Issue #08 that will be sold only at WonderCon! The HyperForce cast will be there for a signing at the @boomstudios booth on Saturday, March 24th at 4:30PM. Come say hi! #HyperForce #PowerRangers. I’M ON A COMIC BOOK!!! 😍💖””

If you happen to be at WonderCon this year, you can actually say hi to the Power Rangers HyperForce team, as they will be appearing at the BOOM! Studios booth after the Shattered Grid panel. If you’re a HyperForce fan, there’s never been a better time than right now.

Since their debut, they’ve traveled to the worlds of Mighty Morphin, RPM, Dino Thunder, Time Force, Santa’s North Pole, Mystic Force, and even King Arthur’s court. Now they are headed to the Shattered Grid, and fans are hoping for the Rangers to hit even more of their favorite eras before the season ends.

You can pick up Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #8 in comic shops now, which is written by Ryan Parrott with art by Dan Mora, and you can find the official description of the issue below.

“With Rita’s plan throwing chaos into the life of the Power Rangers, Billy faces a harrowing choice…”

Power Rangers: HyperForce airs on Twitch Tuesdays at 8 pm CST, and you can get all of your Power Rangers coverage by following @MattMuellerCB.