Suit Up With Bandai’s New Power Rangers Prop Replicas

It appears that Bandai has been busy adding to their collection of Power Rangers prop replicas and roleplay items. Numerous items have been made available to pre-order, and all of it is fairly high end with prices to match.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Legacy Green Ranger Helmet "It's Morphin' Time! Cosplay as the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Green Ranger in a full-scale wearable Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Legacy Green Ranger Helmet! The Legacy Green Ranger Helmet Prop Replica is designed for long-lasting comfortable cosplay wear. The 1:1 ratio helmet can also be placed on display as a highly detailed replica to complete the ultimate Power Rangers collection. The helmet is made of PVC and ABS plastic."

Power Rangers Movie Legacy Red Ranger Helmet "Cosplay as the Red Ranger from the Saban's Power Rangers movie in a full-scale wearable Power Ranger helmet designed for long-lasting comfortable cosplay wear. This 1:1 ratio helmet can also be placed on display as a highly detailed replica. Complete the ultimate Power Rangers collection! Power Ranger helmet is for ages 15 and up."

Power Rangers Legacy Zeo Golden Power Staff Prop Replica "From the Power Rangers Zeo series, the Legacy Power Rangers Golden Power Staff is an actual size replica of the legendary Zeo Gold Ranger's morpher and iconic weapon. Featuring show accurate lights and sounds along with premium die-cast parts the Legacy Golden Power Staff is perfect for cosplay or display. The Power Rangers Legacy Zeo Golden Power Staff Prop Replica is made of quality die-cast metal and plastic. The Golden Power Staff requires 2x "AAA" batteries, which come included."

Power Rangers Legacy Zeo Zeonizer Prop Replica "The authentic Power Rangers Legacy Zeo Zeonizer is a full size replica of the legendary morpher from Power Rangers Zeo series. The Zeo Zeonizer was the first wrist-worn morpher and utilized the Zeo sub-crystals in the show. Featuring show accurate lights and sounds along with premium die-cast parts the Zeonizer is perfect for display or cosplay. The Power Rangers Legacy Zeo Zeonizer Prop Replica is made of quality plastics, die-cast metal and electronic components. The Power Rangers Legacy Zeo Zeonizer Prop Replica requires 3x "LR44" batteries, which come included."

Power Rangers Movie Legacy Power Coins Set "From the Power Rangers movie comes their awesome Power Coins! This set of the iconic coins of power features every coin as a faithful reproduction of its film counterpart, each highlighting a different zord; Pterodactyl, Stegosaurus, Mastodon, Saber-tooth Tiger, and T-Rex. The set comes complete with its own sleek display case featuring lights to illuminate the coins as the Morphin Gird pulses through them."

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Legacy Red Ranger Power Sword "Now the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' arsenal can be yours! The legendary Red Ranger's Power Sword has been painstakingly recreated in meticulous detail. Created with die-cast parts, show-accurate textures, and electrifying sound effects give this 1:1 scale accessory the weight and feel that you've come to expect from the Legacy series. Now fans can hold a true-to-life piece of Power Rangers history with this Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Legacy Red Ranger Power Sword! Ages 15 and up."