Power Rangers: Drakkon New Dawn First Look Revealed (Exclusive)

A new era for the world of the Coinless kicked off in Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer, putting the fan-favorite character in a new role as leader of both Drakkon's old forces and the Coinless. While the future is bright for this new alliance, not everyone is falling in line, and in many places, there is still a long way to go to find peace. That's where we find ourselves in the first issue of Power Rangers: Drakkon New Dawn, and we've got your exclusive first look at the heavily anticipated miniseries by writer Anthony Burch, artist Simone Ragazzoni, colorist Raul Angulo, and letterer Ed Dukeshire, and you can check it out starting on the next slide!

Things pick up after Ranger Slayer has assumed the leadership role, with Scorpina, Zack, and Trini by her side. As you can see though, not everyone has received the memo about this whole peace thing, with both Coinless rebels and Sentries that deserted after Drakkon's fall still fighting it out.

We get a look at one battle in particular in this preview, which shows people form each side brought in front of Kimberly, and she doesn't seem to like the council she's getting from her team. She doesn't have much time to mull it over though before being shot by one of the apprehended rebels, but it seems that perhaps forgiveness is in the air for them after all, and you can see how it all plays out when the full issue hits comic stores later this year.

You can find the official description below.

"After the shocking events of Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer #1, Kimberly is determined to purge the terrifying hold that Drakkon has had over her world, starting with Deadlock; the prison tower where Drakkon held all those who opposed him. But even the Ranger Slayer has no clue of the true power kept in Deadlock—and what unlocking the doors will set into motion. As Kimberly investigates the worst of Drakkon’s secrets, she sets in

motion Drakkon’s final plan—one that will pit her against a fan-favorite Power Rangers villain like you’ve never seen them before!"

Power Rangers: Drakkon New Dawn #1 hits comic stores on August 19th.

What do you think of the preview? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!