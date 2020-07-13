Power Rangers Reveals New Mighty Morphin Series and Mysterious New Green Ranger (Exclusive)

✖

It's been a busy few years for Power Rangers comics. First it was Shattered Grid, then we went Beyond The Grid, and finally, we dealt with Necessary Evil, but now it's time for Unlimited Power. The new storyline kicks off in a brand new Power Rangers series from BOOM! Studios titled Mighty Morphin, and we've got your exclusive first look at the new series right here, which includes a mysterious new Green Ranger and the revelation of a major secret from Zordon's past. Writer Ryan Parrott and artist Marco Renna will be at the helm of Mighty Morphin #1, which is actually the first of two all-new teams and all-new series hitting in November of this year.

“This is a brand new beginning for an all-new Mighty Morphin team featuring characters you know - and an all-new Green Ranger. This book is a chance to explore the past, present and future of the team in ways you've never seen before,” Parrott said. “Coming out of Necessary Evil, there seemed like an opportunity to not only start fresh but focus the story in on our new MIGHTY MORPHIN team like we haven't before.”

“I'm really happy to have the opportunity to work on Power Rangers. I used to watch the TV show every day and being able to draw these characters is a dream come true,” Renna said. “I feel honored to be part of this fantastic team and I am excited to go into this new adventure. I really hope you enjoy my art.”

You can check out the official description for Mighty Morphin right here.

"A new Mighty Morphin team has assembled to take on the deadliest threats to Earth - but who is the All-New Green Ranger by their side? The new Mighty Morphin team are on a collision course with an even deadlier Lord Zedd, who has a new mission and a new motivation - one that will change everything you thought you knew about our heroes! But even if the Mighty Morphin team can find a way to survive Zedd and their mysterious new enemies, they may discover the greatest threat to their future is the shocking secret of Zordon’s past! A new Mighty Morphin epic begins here, perfect for longtime fans and new readers alike."

“The UNLIMITED POWER era is all about new beginnings for two new teams of Power Rangers as they meet new allies, new enemies, new secrets and an all new Green Ranger,” said Matthew Levine, Editor, BOOM! Studios. “Both of these new series will be critical for long time fans and present an exciting jumping on point for new readers who will learn that the true history of the Power Rangers isn't what they expected.”

If you plan on watching the BOOM! Studios Mighty Morphin/Power Rangers Panel on Saturday, July 25th on Comic-Con@Home, you'll get a special preview of the issue, including never before seen art and behind the scenes details, and you can get all the information right here.

Mighty Morphin #1 hits comic stores and digital platforms this November, and let us know what you think in the comments. As always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB as well.

