Power Rangers Stars Detail Once & Always' Appeal for Adult Fans (Exclusive)

The Power Rangers franchise recently celebrated its milestone 30th Anniversary with a special reunion now streaming on Netflix, and two of the major returning Mighty Morphin Power Rangers stars opened up to ComicBook.com about how much Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always appeals to adult fans of the franchise! While the Power Rangers TV series ushers in a whole new generation of young fans with each new take on the series, there have been some dedicated folks who have been watching the series ever since Power Rangers began its run three decades ago. And Power Rangers has grown up with them.

While the Power Rangers comic book stories offer a more mature tone for adult fans looking for deeper looks into their favorite characters, it's something that has only been experimented with a few times over the course of the actual Power Rangers TV series. But Mighty Morphin Power Rangers stars David Yost and Walter Jones explained that there's plenty of that mature tone appeal to find in the story of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always.

(Photo: Hasbro / Netflix)

How MMPR: Once & Always Works for Adults

"I think it certainly is," David Yost stated when asked about whether or not Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always had the mature tone he imagined. "I think it embraces a lot of what Power Rangers was in the '90s. It still has a little bit of the kitschiness of it, but it shows an evolution of where we are now. I certainly think because the theme and the story is more adult in some ways, that we're kind of preparing, let's say. We're preparing our fans who are 18 to 39, whatever, that we're going to take this in a little bit darker, a little bit more mature way, and we're going to deal with real life situations."

Elaborating on this shift in tone more, "I think it's really great that we were able to do that in this special, and I think fans, our fans, the original fans, because they're adults now, are going to really enjoy it because they can relate to it more than if we were just shooting a kid's version of what we did 30 years ago," Yost continued. "I'm excited to see what they feel about it...Because of that, maybe more will come out of it and we'll get to see the original cast in maybe a limited series or something like that. Hopefully this will just be the tip of the iceberg as we start onto a new journey."

Walter Jones added on to this and even pitched how this could become like a Cobra Kai like sequel, "I really feel like that this has potential to be like Cobra Kai in the sense that there are lots of stories to be told, and we can go anywhere in the universe. We have multiverses. I mean, there's been so many casts in so many different places and so many different situations with different powers and Zordons, and so forth and dimensions and galaxies. I think there's just so much more we can do with it, and the fact that we've added jeopardy to the pot, can definitely may be something that the adult realm of fans will be very excited about."

