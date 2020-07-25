Power Rangers Reveals New Black Time Force Ranger

✖

BOOM! Studios held their big Power Rangers panel at Comic-Con, and when they said they had a few surprises up their sleeves, they weren't kidding. The panel featured a few more details on the upcoming Power Rangers: Sins of the Future graphic novel and the biggest by far was the reveal of an all-new Ranger, and they are going to be gunning for Time Force's Jen and Wes. Well, not gunning actually, but swording (is that a thing?). Sins of the Future writer Matthew Erman and artist Giuseppe Cafaro revealed a brand new Black Time Force Ranger will be making her debut in the graphic novel, and her name is Cloe. As you can see in the design below, she looks lethal, and we can't wait to see more from her.

The illustration has three different angles of Cloe, including her helmet design and the reveal of her weapon, which appears to be a massive Cloud-like sword.

As for who Cloe is, we didn't get much in the way of character details, but we did learn from Erman that she "has an axe to grind with Wes and Jen."

You can check out the image above, and the official description for Power Rangers: Sins of the Future can be found below.

"Time Force Pink Ranger Jen Scotts and Red Ranger Wes Collins have defeated their greatest enemy, discover their love may threaten all of time - but can they find a way to survive a shocking new threat and find their way back to each other?

A LOVE THAT CROSSES ALL OF TIME & SPACE After defeating the villainous Ransik along with their allies in the time-traveling Time Force, Pink Ranger Jen Scotts and Red Ranger Wes Collins want to try for a real relationship. But without sacrificing their commitments to the Silver Guardians and Time Force, can the two actually make the ultimate long-distance relationship work? But when Jen returns from the future, she and Wes are attacked by a mysterious stranger who has dire news - if these two stay together, they’ll disrupt the timeline and change the destiny of humanity! The shocking identity of their accuser sets them on a collision path with an enemy they never expected. Can Jen and Wes survive the threats to their pasts, presents and futures? Or will their love be the end of all time as they know it? Trey Moore (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Matthew Erman (Bonding) and Giuseppe Cafaro (Saban’s Power Rangers: Soul of The Dragon) present an all-new graphic novel set after the events of the hit Power Rangers: Time Force television series featuring two of the most popular Rangers of all time!"

Power Rangers: Sins of the Future hits comic stores on November 3rd.

