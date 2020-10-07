Power Rangers: Sins of the Future Preview Reveals HyperForce Ties, New Ranger, and More (Exclusive)

The Time Force Rangers will be back in the spotlight thanks to BOOM! Studios' new graphic novel Power Rangers: Sins of the Future, but there's much more to the story than a happy reunion. Jen and Wes will be front and center in a new story that could have wide-ranging implications on the time timeline, and we've got an exclusive new look at the anticipated book starting on the next slide. As you can see in the preview, not only will HyperForce fans be immensely happy, but fans will be introduced to a new Time Force Ranger that is out to take down Jen at all costs, and we cannot wait to see what else is in store for our favorite Time Force Rangers.

Sins of the Future follows Jen as she has to break the news to Wes that she needs to stay in the future from now on to be a part of HyperForce, but before she can actually get the news out both of them are attacked by a mysterious new Ranger who says Jen has broken the timeline and is intent on taking her down.

Power Rangers: Sins of the Future is written by Matthew Erman and Trey Moore, and is illustrated by Giuseppe Cafaro and lettered by Ed Dukeshire, and you can find the official description below.

"Power Rangers: Sins of the Future features two of the most popular Rangers of all time and what happens to them after the events of the hit Power Rangers: Time Force television series! When Jen returns from the future, she and Wes are attacked by a mysterious stranger who has dire news — the timelines have been altered with deadly consequences and Jen is to blame! The shocking identity of their accuser sets them on a collision path with an enemy they never expected. Can Jen and Wes survive the threats to their pasts, presents and futures? Or will it be the end of everything as they know it?"

Power Rangers: Sins of the Future hits comic stores on October 28th and bookstores on November 3rd, and you can check out the new preview starting on the next slide. You can also talk all things Power Rangers and comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!