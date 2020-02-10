Star Trek: Picard Heads to Space in "Absolute Candor" Photos

By Jamie Lovett

Star Trek: Picard adds a new character to its crew in the new photos from this week’s episode, “Absolute Candor.” The photos confirm that Evan Evagora will make his debut as the Romulan called Elnor in this week’s episode of the CBS All Access series. The photos also offer new looks at Patrick Stewart as Picard, Isa Briones as Soji Asha, Harry Treadaway as Narek, Santiago Cabrera as Rios, and Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker. Keep reading to see the photos.

Ahead of Star Trek: Picard's premiere, ComicBook.com spoke to Evagora about Elnor's relationship with Picard. "He looks up to Picard," Evagora said "It's almost like a Batman and Robin situation, me being Robin, obviously. He views him as a father figure, a leader, a teacher, everything."

He also spoke a bit about how the state of the Romulan people in Star Trek: Picard reflects our world, saying "It's easy to draw comparisons to all these war-torn countries that have just been ravaged. The people left with nothing, like refugees, they're going to want to move to better places and create a better life and it's really easy to find the comparisons there in Star Trek: Picard."

The episode also guest stars as Amirah Vann as Zani, a member of a Romulan religious order that Picard relocated to the planet Vashti 14 years ago.

New episodes of Star Trek: Picard become available to stream Thursdays on CBS All Access.

Slide 1 of 13Santiago Cabrera as Rios
Star Trek Picard 104 Absolute Candor 001
(Photo: Trae Patton/CBS)
Slide 2 of 13Santiago Cabrera as Rios
Star Trek Picard 104 Absolute Candor 002
(Photo: Trae Patton/CBS)
Slide 3 of 13Evan Evagora as Elnor; Patrick Stewart as Picard
Star Trek Picard 104 Absolute Candor 003
(Photo: Trae Patton/CBS)
Slide 4 of 13Evan Evagora as Elnor; Alison Pill as Dr. Jurati; Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard
Star Trek Picard 104 Absolute Candor 004
(Photo: Trae Patton/CBS)
Slide 5 of 13Evan Evagora as Elnor
Star Trek Picard 104 Absolute Candor 005
(Photo: Trae Patton/CBS)
Slide 6 of 13Michelle Hurd as Raffi
Star Trek Picard 104 Absolute Candor 006
(Photo: Trae Patton/CBS)
Slide 7 of 13 Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard
Star Trek Picard 104 Absolute Candor 007
(Photo: Trae Patton/CBS)
Slide 8 of 13Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard
Star Trek Picard 104 Absolute Candor 008
(Photo: Trae Patton/CBS)
Slide 9 of 13Patrick Stewart as Picard
Star Trek Picard 104 Absolute Candor 009
(Photo: Trae Patton/CBS)
Slide 10 of 13 Evan Evagora as Elnor
Star Trek Picard 104 Absolute Candor 010
(Photo: Trae Patton/CBS)
Slide 11 of 13Evan Evagora as Elnor
Star Trek Picard 104 Absolute Candor 011
(Photo: Trae Patton/CBS)
Slide 12 of 13 Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard
Star Trek Picard 104 Absolute Candor 012
(Photo: Trae Patton/CBS)
Slide 13 of 13Isa Briones as Soji; Harry Treadaway as Narek
Star Trek Picard 104 Absolute Candor 013
(Photo: Trae Patton/CBS)

