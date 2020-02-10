Star Trek: Picard Heads to Space in "Absolute Candor" Photos

Star Trek: Picard adds a new character to its crew in the new photos from this week’s episode, “Absolute Candor.” The photos confirm that Evan Evagora will make his debut as the Romulan called Elnor in this week’s episode of the CBS All Access series. The photos also offer new looks at Patrick Stewart as Picard, Isa Briones as Soji Asha, Harry Treadaway as Narek, Santiago Cabrera as Rios, and Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker. Keep reading to see the photos.

Ahead of Star Trek: Picard's premiere, ComicBook.com spoke to Evagora about Elnor's relationship with Picard. "He looks up to Picard," Evagora said "It's almost like a Batman and Robin situation, me being Robin, obviously. He views him as a father figure, a leader, a teacher, everything."

He also spoke a bit about how the state of the Romulan people in Star Trek: Picard reflects our world, saying "It's easy to draw comparisons to all these war-torn countries that have just been ravaged. The people left with nothing, like refugees, they're going to want to move to better places and create a better life and it's really easy to find the comparisons there in Star Trek: Picard."

The episode also guest stars as Amirah Vann as Zani, a member of a Romulan religious order that Picard relocated to the planet Vashti 14 years ago.

New episodes of Star Trek: Picard become available to stream Thursdays on CBS All Access.

