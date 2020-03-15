Star Trek: Short Treks Blu-ray Release Announced

Star Trek: Short Treks is headed to Blu-ray and DVD. ViacomCBS today announced that the series of Star Trek short films will make the leap from streaming to home media in June. The collection includes nine of the Star Trek: Short Treks episodes released to date. That includes all the episodes featuring Star Trek: Discovery Season Two favorites Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), Ethan Peck (Spock) and Rebecca Romijn (Number One); all four of the original shorts, starring Rainn Wilson (Harry Mudd), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Doug Jones (Commander Saru) and Aldis Hodge (Craft); and the two animated episodes.

The episode included in the Blu-ray and DVD releases are: "Runaway," "Calypso," "The Brightest Star," "The Escape Artist," "Q&A," "The Trouble With Edward," "Ask Not," "Ephraim & Dot," and "The Girl Who Made the Stars." The only episode missing is "Children of Mars," the episode that served as a prologue to Star Trek: Picard. As such, we expect (but can't say for certain) that the presumed home media release of Picard's first season will include the "Children of Mars."

Besides the episode, the home media release also includes never-before-seen bonus content. That content includes:

(Photo: CBS)

COMING OF AGE – Tied to the “Runaway” short, the ﬁrst installment of the new Short Trek format was written by executive producers Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman about Tilly ﬁnding a stowaway with whom she can relate. In this behind-the-scenes interview, Kurtzman, Director Maja Vrvilo and star Mary Wiseman talk about the use of the short to give the audience further insight into Tilly’s character.

SHALL WE DANCE – Writer Michael Chabon and Director Olatunde Osunsanmi discuss the challenges of creating a compelling story with only one on-screen character in the familiar setting of the U.S.S Discovery for the “Calypso” short.

FIRST CONTACT: KAMINAR – A deep dive into “The Brightest Star” short and creating Saru’s backstory with the Star Trek actors and writers.

COVERED IN MUDD – Tied to “The Escape Artist” short, an interview with star Rainn Wilson about directing the Harry Mudd short and his experience on both sides of the camera.

ENSIGN SPOCK’S FIRST DAY – Writer Michael Chabon talks about writing for Ensign Spock and ﬁnding hidden talents in relation to the “Q&A” short.

HERE COMES TRIBBLE – Fans will dive into “The Trouble with Edward” short as prop master Mario Moreira discusses bringing back the beloved Tribble for the shorts.

SCORE! – A behind-the-curtain discussion with Oscar and Grammy Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino about taking the reins on “Ephraim and Dot,” and directing and composing for Star Trek: Short Treks.

BEDTIME STORIES – Writer Brandon Schultz, director Olatunde Osunsanmi and actor Kenric Green (“Mike Burnham”) discuss the development of “The Girl Who Made the Stars,” the animated Short Trek about a bedtime story.

THE MAKING OF SHORT TREKS – An in-depth discussion with executive producer Alex Kurtzman and more about how and why the new concept Short Treks were made.

TWO AUDIO COMMENTARIES – Featuring Executive Producers Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet providing commentary for the “Runaway” short, and star Anson Mount providing commentary for the “Ask Not” short.

Star Trek: Short Treks are available to stream now on CBS All Access. The Blu-ray and DVD sets will release on June 2nd.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.