‘Black Mirror’: “USS Callister” Director Wants a Spinoff Series

Could “USS Callister” become Black Mirror‘s first spinoff series? The episode’s director hopes so.

“USS Callister” has so far been the most talked about episode of Black Mirror Season Four. The episode is, in part, a satire of Star Trek, but also something much broader.

The episode’s ending and its Star Trek roots have some wondering about spinoff potential. Director Toby Haynes wonder that too, as he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I was talking with Louise Sutton, who produced this and ‘Metalhead,’ and she cooked up a brilliant idea of spinning it off into a TV series,” Haynes says. “I’d love to do a TV series of ‘USS Callister’ — it’s probably one of the best pilots for a space show, ever. And I made it! So I’m keen to see it as a TV series.”

Haynes goes on to say that, rather than spin it off, Black Mirror itself may revisit “USS Callister” in the future.

“I think Charlie [Brooker] might revisit it as a Black Mirror,” Haynes says. “Whether I’m the one to do it, I don’t know. Being a fan of the show as much as I am, and being a part of making it, I’d love to work with that crew and cast again. It’s a gift for a director.”

Of course, the ending of “USS Callister” may make a sequel or spinoff challenging. Here’s what Haynes had to say about Jesse Plemons’ character, Robert Daly (with SPOILERS).

“That’s the fun of it, isn’t it?” he says. “That’s what this idea is. There is this brilliant idea that he is still alive and his attempted murder gets pinned on someone. Whose fingerprints do they find in the apartment? There’s so much you could do. Fingers crossed, you never know.”

Black Mirror is an anthology series. Each episode stands alone, though Easter eggs hint at a shared universe. If Haynes gets his wish, “USS Callister” would be the first episode to become an ongoing concern.

The episode also included a couple unexpected actor cameos.

“USS Callister and the rest of Black Mirror‘s fourth season are now streaming on Netflix.