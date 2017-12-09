Christian Slater Stole His ‘Star Trek VI’ Uniform

Christian Slater had just a cameo in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, but that didn’t stop him from taking a little something with him from the film’s set.

Slater played an untitled night-duty officer onboard the USS Excelsior in 1991’s Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country and was credited as “Excelsior Communications Officer.” Slater, who is a huge Star Trek fan, got the role with a little help from his mother, casting director Mary Jo Slater. Christian Slater was pretty big in Hollywood at the time anyway, having just come off of roles in 1989’s Heathers and 1991’s Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, but having an in with the film’s crew certainly helped get the role.

“Oh yes,” Slater admitted on Graham Norton’s radio show on BBC Radio 2. “My mother was the casting director, so…Yeah, that was a bit of nepotism there for me. I’m not even going to kid around, I had an in, and that was it.”

Slater also owned up to the fact that he stole the uniform he wore in his scene and still has it to this day. It’s an important uniform too because its the uniform William Shatner wore as Captain Kirk in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.

“I stole the costume, by the way,” he said. “I have it in a box somewhere. It was William Shatner’s costume from Star Trek II, actually.”

So how did Slater manage to keep his Starfleet uniform? “Well, I wasn’t supposed to,” he said. “I walked off [the set].”

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country was the final film for the crew of Star Trek: The Original Series (though some, most-notably Shatner’s Kirk, returned to pass the torch in Star Trek: Generations), so it seems like Slater managed to abscond with a little bit of Star Trek history.

The original Star Trek crew were recast for the reboot movie series, beginning with 2009’s Star Trek and continuing through Star Trek Into Darkness in 2013 and Star Trek Beyond in 2016. A fourth film was planned, but Paramount has been pretty silent about developments and the news that Quentin Tarantino is working on a Star Trek film of his own has made the state of Star Trek movies more confusing than ever.

