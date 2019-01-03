How to Watch ‘Star Trek: Short Treks’: “The Escape Artist”

Star Trek returns tonight with the final episode of Star Trek: Short Treks. Here’s how to watch.

Star Trek: Short Treks has been a series of four short films primarily featuring characters from Star Trek: Discovery. The four 10-20 minutes long episodes have served as appetizers leading into the main course of Star Trek: Discovery Season Two, with new episodes of Short Treks debuting monthly beginning in October 2018.

How to watch Star Trek: Short Trek varies from region to region:

United States

In the United States, fans will need to sign up for CBS All Access to watch Star Trek: Short Treks. CBS All Access is the same streaming service that is home to Star Trek: Discovery, so if you watched the show’s first season then you’re probably already set.

The first episode of Star Trek Short Treks will be available to stream at 9:30 pm. ET.

Canada

In Canada, Star Trek: Short Treks will be available in the same places that Star Trek: Discovery is.

The new episode will first air on Space at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday.

If you miss the episode when it airs on Space, don’t worry. The episode will be available to stream via Crave TV 24 hours later, at 9 p.m. on Friday.

UK and International Markets

Short Trek is currently unavailable to Star Trek fans outside of North America. Netflix holds the international streaming rights to Star Trek: Discovery, but so far it looks like the streaming service has no plans to carry Star Trek: Short Treks.

When asked this on Twitter, CBS All Access only said that “Due to streaming rights, Star Trek: Short Treks are only available on CBS All Access in the U.S.” We know now that the series will be available in Canada as well, but there has been no update for other markets.

Tonight’s final episode of Shor Treks is “The Escape Artist.” The episode focuses on galactic scoundrel Harry Mudd, played by Rainn Wilson.

Here’s the synopsis for the episode:

“Harry Mudd (Rainn Wilson), back to his old tricks of stealing and double-dealing, finds himself in a precarious position aboard a hostile ship – just in time to try out his latest con.”

Wilson both stars in and directs the episode. “The Escape Artist” was written by Mike McMahan, the Rick and Morty writer who is developing the animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks for CBS All Access.

Are you watching Star Trek: Short Treks tonight? Let us know in the comments!