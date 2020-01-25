Stargate Trends Following Star Trek: Picard Premiere

The week, CBS All Access debuted the first episode of its latest Star Trek series, Star Trek: Picard. The series brings back Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation. The show’s premiere seems to have inspired fans of another sci-fi franchise to ask for a new series of their own. The #TimeForStargate hashtag is trending. Checking out the hashtag brings up a long list of fans tagging streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video with requests for a new Stargate series. They hint that the companies would do well to invest in reviving the sci-fi television franchise. We’ve collected an assortment of these tweets below.

A similar hashtag trended in December. Writer/producer Joseph Mallozzi shared a tweet that encouraged fans to use the #WeWantStargate hashtag.

Metro-Goldwyn Meyer Inc. owns the Stargate franchise. It began with Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich’s original Stargate movie in 1994. Brad Wright and Jonathan Glassner then turned the concept into the television series Stargate SG-1 in 1997. The series ran for 10 seasons, concluding in 2007. Two direct-to-DVD movies followed: Stargate: The Ark of Truth, and Stargate: Continuum.

By the time Stargate SG-1 ended it had already spawned a spinoff series. Stargate Atlantis launched in 2004 and ran for five seasons, ending in 2009. That same year, another new Stargate series, Stargate Universe, debuted. It ran for two seasons, ending in 2011 and ending the franchise’s run on television.

In 2017, to coincide with the launch of Stargate Command, MGM launched Stargate Origins. The web series is a prequel told through 10 episodes, each 10-minutes in length. That brief return to the Stargate universe seems to have whet fans’ appetites for more.

As for Stargate Command the site launched as the definitive homepage for Stargate fans. Fans could visit the site to watch every Stargate series as well as the films. In October, the website announced it will transition its video content to YouTube in the coming year.

Do you want to see a new Stargate series? Let us know in the comments, and check out some of the #TimeForStargate trending tweets below.

Cross the Gate

Hey @netflix, would you want to cross the gate?

Because we want Stargate back!#TimeForStargate pic.twitter.com/vtPZXZ0cjH — Stargate Now Europe (@StargateNow_EU) January 25, 2020

We’re Ready

I think we are all ready for a new Stargate series! ❤️💫✨ #TimeForStargate @netflix pic.twitter.com/ksj42GFc07 — Simone Bailly (@SimoneBailly) January 25, 2020

Be the Epic Streamer

Dear @netflix, will you be the epic streamer that brings Stargate back to our screens? It’s #TimeForStargate pic.twitter.com/mhfTpDmPnF — Stargate Now Europe (@StargateNow_EU) January 25, 2020

Don’t Now About You…

Dunno ‘bout you, but I’m ready for a new Stargate show, @netflix & chill. RT if u agree! #TimeForStargate 💫✨ pic.twitter.com/sOsLsW4bHq — Simone Bailly (@SimoneBailly) January 25, 2020

Which Actors Should Return?

Which of our Stargate actors would you like to see again in a new series on @netflix? #TimeForStargate pic.twitter.com/JIxu1YXjgw — Stargate Now Europe (@StargateNow_EU) January 25, 2020

We Command It

A Nice Addition To Your Library

Hey @PrimeVideo We see you have the entire Stargate series and movies in your collection. Wouldn’t you love to have some NEW episodes with a NEW Wright/Cooper canon series would bring? #TimeForStargate — Stargate Now (@StargateNow) January 25, 2020

Be Our New Stargate Command

Indeed

In the words of Teal’c “Indeed” its time for a new season of Stargate@netflix#TimeForStargate pic.twitter.com/dAvsSOnm8w — Elizabeth Worsley (@ElizabethWorsl1) January 25, 2020

We Need More