John Cho Comments on Quentin Tarantino Directing ‘Star Trek’

John Cho shared his thoughts on Quentin Tarantino directing a Star Trek movie. His comments may put some fans’ concerns at ease.

Cho plays Hikaru Sulu in the Star Trek reboot movies. He spoke to Kevin Smith at the Sundance Film Festival. Cho made it clear that he doesn’t know if the Tarantino rumors are true. He also shared his opinion on what it would be like to work with Tarantino and why Tarantino wants in on Star Trek.

“The idea is very exciting to me because I’m a big fan of Quentin’s,” Cho says. “I suspect that the reason he wants to make it is that he doesn’t want to do Pulp Fiction in space, he wants to make a Star Trek film, and if that’s the case I’d be so exciting to see what he brings to the table because I think he has a great sense of character and drama and I’m just a fan of his.”

These comments seem to speak directly to some fans’ concerns. Many Star Trek fans worry that his style isn’t a good fit for the Trek universe. That goes even for fans who like Tarantino’s other work. Cho doesn’t seem to think Tarantino is interested in forcing his signature style onto Star Trek. This makes sense considering that Tarantino was a fan of Star Trek long before he became a professional director.

Cho also spoke a bit about the difference between acting in a Star Trek movie versus the kind of films that screen at Sundance.

“Walking onto the Enterprise, it’s not even acting, it’s playing. You’re just a kid. It’s not a job. So when you walk onto a set like that, that’s that large – the other thing about the Enterprise is the hallways are extremely long and it’s just expansive. You can take a walk and go the medical bay and its crazy. So it doesn’t even feel like acting, you’re just there.”

