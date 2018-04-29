Simon Pegg Thinks Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek Movie Is Exciting

Star Trek fan-writer-star Simon Pegg is looking forward to filmmaker Quentin Tarantino boldly going forward with his planned entry in the iconic sci-fi franchise.

“It’s exciting. I mean, I know Quentin’s making a movie at the moment, he’s making his ’60s movie [Once Upon a Time in Hollywood],” Pegg told our sister site, PopCulture.com.

“I know he had an idea I think that was tossed around. I love Quentin’s work and I think he’s a great director and a great story writer, so whatever fruit that may bear, I’d be interested to take a bite out of it.”

The in-the-works project has been touted as the first R-rated big screen take on Gene Roddenberry’s universe, but Pegg is less sure Tarantino’s script is as hard-edged as believed:

“I don’t think he’s written an R-rated Star Trek script,” Pegg told Hey U Guys.

“I think what happened is he went to [producer J.J. Abrams] with an idea that he has had for a while. I remember he told us about it a long time ago. I think he told me and Edgar [Wright] about it a long time ago. He just put it to J.J. and J.J. is considering putting it into a writing room. We got an email just saying ‘Guess who came into the office the other day!’ So, I don’t know much about it, other than the fact that it is sort of in the mix. So, we will see.”

Tarantino Trek is just one of several Star Trek movies being developed by studio Paramount, who just tapped S.J. Clarkson (Jessica Jones, The Defenders) to serve as the captain for Star Trek 4 — making her the franchise’s first female director.

Avengers: Infinity War star Chris Hemsworth is expected to star in a reprisal of his role as James T. Kirk’s (Chris Pine) father from the 2009 Star Trek revamp.

Pegg will next star in Paramount’s Mission: Impossible — Fallout, reuniting with franchise stars Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames and Michelle Monaghan. Boarding the super-spy universe for the first time are Justice League star Henry Cavill and Black Panther star Angela Bassett.

Fallout opens July 27.