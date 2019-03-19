‘Star Trek’ to Screen With Live Orchestra

Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida is set ot host the Jacksonville Symphony for a special live-orchestra screening of 2009’s Star Trek, the first Kelvin timeline reboot movie. The Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra will play Michael Giacchino‘s original score for the film live as the movie plays. The event’s description reads, “Director JJ Abrams re-exhilarated the iconic Star Trek franchise with one of the most exciting and irresistible blockbusters in recent movie-going history: Star Trek (2009). Now orchestras and audiences can reach warp speed together as they experience composer Michael Giacchino’s thrilling score performed live to picture… and boldly go where no one has gone before!!”

The synopsis for the film reads, “Aboard the USS Enterprise, the most-sophisticated starship ever built, a novice crew embarks on its maiden voyage. Their path takes them on a collision course with Nero (Eric Bana), a Romulan commander whose mission of vengeance threatens all mankind. If humanity would survive, a rebellious young officer named James T. Kirk (Chris Pine) and a coolly logical Vulcan named Spock (Zachary Quinto) must move beyond their rivalry and find a way to defeat Nero before it is too late.”

Star Trek was written by Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci, directed by JJ Abrams, and stars Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Eric Bana, John Cho, Simon Pegg, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, Anton Yelchin, Ben Cross, Bruce Greenwood, Winona Ryder, and Leonard Nimoy.

Star Trek kicked off the Kelvin timeline Star Trek film series, but the future of that series is in question after Pine dropped out of the fourth movie. Paramount Pictures shelved the project in favor of focusing on Quentin Tarantino’s idea for a Star Trek movie, but the Kelvin timeline Enterprise crew remains hopeful that they’ll be back for another mission.

“I mean, it’s been a broad conversation that we’ve been having for a while in terms of what’s the future of the franchise,” Zachary Quinto said in February. “It’s in process so I don’t know exactly what to say other than there’s no plans for a movie happening at this moment. I would love to. I feel like it’s been an anchor of my creative life for the last over 10 years now so if I can go back to it, I’ll always be happy to. I love my Star Trek family so we’ll see how it goes.”

You can find more information about tickets for the event at the Jacksonville Symphony’s website.