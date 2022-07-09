Star Trek, 24 Actor Gregory Itzin Dies at 74

Gregory Itzin, star of several Star Trek series and 24, has passed away at the age of 74. Itzin's manager, Lisa Gallant, revealed the actor died due to complications from emergency surgery. He previously suffered from a heart attack in 2015 during a stage performance where he played William Shakespeare's Falstaff. Itzin is known for his memorable performances, such as President Charles Logan on 24, and several characters across the Star Trek franchise. Itzin made appearances in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, and Star Trek: Enterprise, along with other hit series like Friends and Boston Legal.

There has been reaction from the world of Hollywood to Gregory Itzin's passing. 24 producer Jon Cassar shared a heartfelt post on Twitter, where he said Itzin will be missed by their 24 family. "My friend Greg Itzin passed away today," Cassar wrote. "He was one of the most talented actors I had the honor to work with, but more than that he was an all around great guy. He'll be missed by his 24 family who had nothing but love & respect for him. You made your mark, now Rest In Peace friend." He also shared a photo posing with Itzin.

My friend Greg Itzin passed away today.He was one of the most talented actors I had the honor to work with, but more than that he was an all around great guy. He’ll be missed by his 24 family who had nothing but love & respect for him. You made your mark, now Rest In Peace friend pic.twitter.com/IbrhAQXix2 — Jon Cassar (@joncassar) July 8, 2022

Itzin's son, Wilke, also honored his late father with an Instagram post where he also shared several photos of the two together. "It is with an incredibly heavy heart to announce that my father Gregory Martin Itzin has passed on," Wilke wrote. "I am so so grateful to have been able to share these last few days with my dad in the midwest where he grew up. We were able to share some incredible moments together, fishing, bonding, watching him have the opportunity to connect with his grandson Wylder in a way we were never able to do before. He was able to spend quality time in a place he loved, with the people who loved him dearly. I was able to say good bye but was truly hoping that it wasn't true. His sister Pam held him for his last breath and I am so thankful she was able to be there with him."

His starring role in 24 as Charles Logan saw Itzin work his way up from Vice President of the United States to President, after the former President, John Keeler (Geoff Pierson), was injured in a terrorist attack. The majority of his work came on the small screen, though he is also an accomplished stage performer.

Photo credit via Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images