Star Trek 4: Spock Actor Zachary Quinto Says Movie Cast Would Love to Return

✖

With news that a new Star Trek movie is in the works from Paramount Pictures, set to release in 2023, fans are eager to find out more about what this new film will tackle — including Spock actor Zachary Quinto. While a different version of Spock has appeared on screen in shows like Star Trek: Discovery, Quinto is hopeful for the opportunity to appear in a future film that continues the trilogy set up by director J.J. Abrams. While it's unclear if the reboot cast will show up in the upcoming film, Quinto recently spoke out about the possibility.

Fans and Quinto himself would like to see the continuation of the Kelvin timeline in the Star Trek franchise. Unfortunately, it's not clear if that is on the agenda in the future.

"Honestly, I have no real idea what’s going on with Star Trek. [But] we all love each other and we all love that experience and I’m sure if it comes back around and we’re all available, I’m sure we’d be happy to jump back on board. No pun intended," Quinto explained during an interview with PopCulture. "But I don’t know — that’s in other people’s hands and I know I, for one, have had sort of moved on in terms of any kind of expectations, but you never know things come back in surprising ways and it’s surprising times, and it could be fun if it happens."

PopCulture went on to ask Quinto whether he anticipates appearing in a Star Trek series on Paramount+ alongside shows such as Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard. But the actor says he doesn't "feel attached" to expectations of playing Spock again.

“It’s so hard to say. I consider anything and everything that comes into my experience and I consider it on an individual basis based on criteria that are specific to that time and those circumstances. It’s hard to be theoretical about things,” Quinto told PopCulture, reiterating how that while he has not moved on from the character, he is not going to “feel attached” to any expectations just yet. “I love that character. I love that world. I think there’s a lot of possibilities of storytelling in there and I’d certainly be open to any conversation, but it depends on the who, what, where when and how and why — and like all those questions that can only be answered in specifics, not necessarily hypothetically. So we’ll see.”

The next Star Trek movie is currently set to premiere in theaters on June 9, 2023.