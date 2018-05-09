‘Star Trek 4’: Jennifer Morrison Clarifies That “Spoiler”

Jennifer Morrison has taken to social media to clarify that no, she did not spoil anything about the next Star Trek movie.

Morrison was a guest at Calgary Expo. During her panel, moderator Garrett Wang of Star Trek: Voyager mentioned Morrison’s role as Winona Kirk, James Kirk’s mother, in 2009’s Star Trek. Wang specifically mentioned the death of George Kirk, Winona’s husband and James’ father, and Morrison responded with a comment that seemed to hint that George Kirk may have somehow survived the destruction of the USS Kelvin.

Now Morrison says the comment was actually just a reference to a prior conversation she had with a fan. Here’s the message she posted in a photo on Instagram:

“I know absolutely nothing about Star Trek 4. I have never been contacted about it. A fan had a theoretical convo at my signing table about how they thought Chris Hemsworth’s character was still alive. I was jokingly referencing a convo with a fan when I did the interview in Calgary. I really, really have no idea about anything. At all. It was not a spoiler or a hint. I truly know nothing. I promise.”

Morrison added in her Instagram status, “I just wanted to clear this up. I was just jokingly referencing a convo with a fan. I have no info here. At all. I promise. I have no idea what they are planning for the next Star Trek. I’ve never talked to anyone involved with the project. I’m excited to watch and see how it turns out just as much as all the other fans.”

Chris Hemsworth is expected to return as George Kirk and come face-to-face with Chris Pine as Captain James Kirk in Star Trek 4. It is still unclear how he appears after seemingly dying in the first film. George Kirk somehow surviving, perhaps being beamed aboard another ship just before the USS Kelvin rammed the Narada, would have been one explanation. Now it seems like the previous fan theory that time travel is somehow involved is again the most likely bet.

Star Trek 4 will be directed by SJ Clarkson. It is one of two Star Trek movies currently in development at Paramount Pictures. The other involves a pitch by Quentin Tarantino.

All three Kelvin timeline Star Trek movies – Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness, and Star Trek Beyond – are all available now on home media.