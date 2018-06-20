‘Star Trek vs. Transformers’ Crossover Announced

Get ready for a crossover decades in the making. IDW Publishing has announced a new crossover comic book series that will see the crew of Star Trek‘s USS Enterprise meeting Optimus Prime and the Transformers.

Star Trek vs. Transformers will launch in September from John Barber, Mike Johnson, Phillip Murphy, and Leonardo Ito. The four-issue miniseries will specifically draw inspiration from the looks and continuities of the original 1984 Transformers animated series and 1973’s Star Trek: The Animated Series.

The latter case means that the series will feature Lt. M’Ress, the Caitian Starfleet operations officer who replaced Lt. Uhura as the Enterprise’s communications officer in The Animated Series, which covered the final two years of the Enterprise’s original five-year mission.

According to io9, the series’ story begins in the Star Trek universe with the Enterprise investigating a distress call from the edge of Klingon-controlled space. They discover a dilithium mine under attack by aircraft from the 20th century. When these jets and helicopters are revealed to be the Decepticons, Optimus Prime and the Autobots arrive to lend a hand.

“This is a crossover several decades in the making, and we could not be more thrilled to bring it to fans,” Johnson said in a press release. “John and I are having a blast writing the first meeting of Starfleet and Cybertronians, and Phil is the perfect artist to bring these two franchises together on the page.”

This is just the latest big crossover for IDW’s Star Trek comic books line. Previously, IDW has published series in which the the Star Trek: The Original Series crew has met the Legion of Super-Heroes and visited the Planet of the Apes, where the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew has encountered the Doctor from Doctor Who, and where the crew from the Kelvin timeline Star Trek films has met the Green Lantern Corps. Transformers has had its own bit of crossover fun, being put again GI Joe and the Visionaries.

Star Trek vs. Transformers #1 goes on sale in September.