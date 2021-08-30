Star Trek: A Celebration and More New Star Trek Titles Announced by Hero Collector

✖

As Paramount+ prepares to celebrate 55 years of Star Trek on Star Trek Day, Hero Collector has announced its own celebration. Star Trek – A Celebration, available September 21, aims to be the ultimate guide to the making of the Star Trek: The Original Series. The book is written by Ben Robinson and Ian Spelling, including 256 pages of brand-new and archival conversations, and 200-plus photos and sketches, including some rare and never-before-seen. The book hopes to shed new light on the show's actors, writers, directors, production and costume designers, composers, prop builders, visual effects and makeup artists, and more. A Celebration also gives attention to the early fans who campaigned to save the show, with looks back at the earliest Trek conventions, and breakdowns of 12 of the show's key episodes.

“Our goal was to craft a book that was the written and visual equivalent of a great convention,” Spelling says. “We’ve brought fresh eyes to everything and tried to strip the myths away from the reality and, we’ve discovered new stories that had never been told. We tracked down actors and crew whom people hadn’t heard from much – or ever – and are thrilled to include them in A Celebration.”

(Photo: Hero Collector)

Robinson adds, “Fans have read and seen bits and pieces of Star Trek’s production history, but A Celebration gathers everything in one place and puts it in context. We tracked down some incredibly rare pictures and artwork that have never been printed before. However well you think you know Star Trek, there’s something new for you. It’s really the Star Trek book I’ve always wanted to add to my collection.”

Additionally, Hero Collector announced two more upcoming Star Trek books. Star Trek Starships: 2294-The Future, edited by Ben Robinson and Marcus Riley, offers a chronological history of Star Trek's Starfleet starships in the 24th and beyond. Featured vessels include the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D, U.S.S. Voyager, and Starfleet's first warship, the U.S.S. Defiant. It also includes several time-traveling ships, including the U.S.S. Enterprise-J, and the U.S.S. Nog. All of the ships are illustrated with CG artwork, including original VFX models crafted for the shows.

Star Trek – Designing Starships: Deep Space 9 And Beyond spotlights the concept art behind Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's space station, the U.S.S. Defiant, and dozens of other ships from other Star Trek series and movies. Also edited by Ben Robinson, the book includes original production art and extensive interviews with the award-winning concept artists who designed the ships for The Original Series through the TOS and The Next Generation movies to Enterprise.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek – A Celebration is the second installment in Hero Collector’s series of Star Trek Celebration books. The 256-page hardcover is priced at $34.95/U.S. and $44.95/Canada. It’s available now for pre-order at the Penguin Random House website.